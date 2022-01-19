'There is nothing wrong with me': Zandile Mafe wins court bid to get out of psychiatric hospital

Parliament arson accused Zandile Christmas Mafe has left Valkenberg Hospital and returned to Pollsmoor Prison.

The Western Cape High Court ruled on Tuesday that his order for psychiatric evaluation referral was unlawful.

The Cape Town Regional Court will hear his bail application on Saturday.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Christmas Mafe left Valkenberg Hospital on Wednesday morning, and returned to Pollsmoor Prison to prepare for his urgent bail application on Saturday.



This was after Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, sitting with Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken, found that Mafe's referral to Valkenberg was unlawful and ordered that he be removed first thing on Wednesday morning.

They would have had him removed on Tuesday night, but accepted this might be impractical given the bureaucracy involved in a transfer.

This follows an urgent application by his legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu SC on Tuesday, to get him out of Valkenberg and back on track for bail.

"The further detention of Mr Mafe in Valkenberg is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect," said Hlophe.

"He should be released first thing tomorrow [Wednesday] morning and placed in a normal corrections facility, and taken out of Valkenberg. That order was made improperly."

However, Mafe has contracted Covid-19, and so will go straight into isolation at Pollsmoor Prison.

This means he might not be out of isolation in time to be at his bail application in person.

His Cape Town-based lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said he regarded Tuesday's order a victory, not just for Mafe, but for others struggling to get a bail application because of a mental observation order.

He said a person could be referred at any stage of proceedings if a court felt they might not be able to understand proceedings, but a court needed to have all the information before making the referral.

He said everybody was assumed by the law to not have a mental problem, and assuming that they did, without proper grounds, delayed their trial.

"Today I am saying wheels of justice are grinding even faster than Saturday. We have been pleading and crying for justice," Godla said after the order.

He also welcomed the costs order in favour of Mafe.



"What will happen to those who cannot have this opportunity of getting pro bono [lawyers] if their matters are not of public interest?" Godla asked.

During Tuesday's application, the State explained that Mafe had a pre-first-appearance physical, which is a routine check after a person has been taken by police for a "pointing out", to make sure they have not caused an injury.

Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said it was during the physical that the examining doctor noticed something about Mafe's behaviour and ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and it was on the basis of this one-page report that the 30-day referral order was granted by Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo.

However, the court heard that this document containing the diagnosis was made on 3 January, which makes it too short a time for the required 72-hour initial assessment for such cases after Mafe's arrest on 2 January.



The report was also only given to Mafe's legal team on 11 January, the day he thought he was going to be applying for bail.

When Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo made the order, Mafe was dismayed.



Mpofu told the judges that Mafe had told him at the time: "There is nothing wrong with me and I would like to be released."

He believed Mafe was being made a scapegoat and it was the State that was a "paranoid schizophrenic".

"They want to make sure he is confined there forever... so that we may never actually know what happened," said Mpofu.

During Tuesday's hearing the State offered a do-over, but the court rejected this, saying that Mafe could be referred for an evaluation at any point, but properly.

Hlophe said anybody had the right to apply for bail, even at 03:00.

He said he was already getting the Cape Town Regional Court ready for Mafe's bail application, set down for Saturday, and that Mafe could have the whole of Saturday for the application if he needed it.

The written judgment itself will be handed down within three months.