10m ago

add bookmark

There was no conflict of interest when Judge Makhubele took Prasa job, Tribunal hears

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Vincent Maleka SC who is acting for Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing.
Advocate Vincent Maleka SC who is acting for Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing.
Judges Matter via Twitter
  • Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele's advocate argued his client was not in "acting service" as a judge when she took up the position as Prasa chairperson.
  • Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the High Court while being chairperson of Prasa. 
  • The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days to hear the complaint lodged against Makhubele by civil organisation #UniteBehind three years ago.

There was "hardly" a suggestion of a conflict of interest when Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele took up a job as interim chairperson at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), her lawyer argued on Wednesday.

Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, who is acting for Makhubele, argued her inability to take office on 1 January 2018 did not suggest any wilfulness or gross negligence relating to the breach of the Code of Conduct.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo continued his testimony during the second day of the three-day Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing against Makhubele.

During most of Mlambo's cross-examination, Maleka argued the Judicial Services Act and Judicial Code of Conduct, which restricted judges' extrajudicial work and income, did not apply to Makhubele as she was not yet an "active service" judge.

Maleka highlighted sections of the code of conduct that listed the grounds of judicial misconduct.

"The point I would like to explore with you is that the definition of active service implies that you are performing duties as a judge," Maleka told Mlambo.

READ | Why Judge Mlambo was disappointed in judge who took up position at Prasa

Maleka further quoted another section from the act which stated: "A judge performing active service may not receive in respect of any fees or other remuneration or allowances apart from his or her salary, and any other amount which may be payable to him or her in his or her capacity as a judge."

Maleka put it to Mlambo this related to a judge who was performing active service.

"We now know on the facts of this case up to this point that Judge Makhubele was not in active service on your understanding?"

Replying, Mlambo said: "Yes, that is my understanding. She was appointed but not in active service."

Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a High Court judge while being the chairperson of Prasa, a position that falls under the executive branch, as well as of improper conduct while Prasa chairperson.

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission three years ago, accusing Makhubele of gross judicial misconduct following her controversial term at Prasa.

Makhubele was also named in the Zondo Commission report.

Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele will have to
Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele will have to respond to allegations against her at a Judicial Conduct Tribunal. (Photo from Judges Matter video )

On Wednesday, Maleka told Mlambo before the tribunal Makhubele did not claim any income, and there could "hardly be a suggestion of a conflict of interest in relating to whatever fees she may have earned at Prasa as the interim chair of the board of control". 

"In the context of what we have read, yes," Mlambo responded.

Maleka put it to Mlambo there was nothing in the conduct of Makhubele communicated to him which was prejudicial to the independence of the judiciary.

"Well, the complaint speaks for itself. It alleges certain conduct on her part in her role of interim board chair of Prasa, which, if proven from where I sit, makes this provision applicable," Mlambo said.

Maleka asked: "So the short answer is, it depends on the complaint?"

Mlambo said it depended on the alleged conduct.

The tribunal adjourned until Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasatintswalo nana makhubelegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
34% - 3149 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 5273 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics

2h ago

LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.39
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
955.48
+1.5%
Palladium
1,518.19
+0.1%
Gold
1,838.41
+0.2%
Silver
21.87
+0.2%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,383
-0.6%
All Share
78,388
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,960
-3.7%
Industrial 25
104,547
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,467
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo