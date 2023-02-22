There was no conflict of interest when Judge Makhubele took Prasa job, Tribunal hears

Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele's advocate argued his client was not in "acting service" as a judge when she took up the position as Prasa chairperson.

Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the High Court while being chairperson of Prasa.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days to hear the complaint lodged against Makhubele by civil organisation #UniteBehind three years ago.

There was "hardly" a suggestion of a conflict of interest when Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele took up a job as interim chairperson at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), her lawyer argued on Wednesday.

Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, who is acting for Makhubele, argued her inability to take office on 1 January 2018 did not suggest any wilfulness or gross negligence relating to the breach of the Code of Conduct.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo continued his testimony during the second day of the three-day Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing against Makhubele.

During most of Mlambo's cross-examination, Maleka argued the Judicial Services Act and Judicial Code of Conduct, which restricted judges' extrajudicial work and income, did not apply to Makhubele as she was not yet an "active service" judge.

Maleka highlighted sections of the code of conduct that listed the grounds of judicial misconduct.

"The point I would like to explore with you is that the definition of active service implies that you are performing duties as a judge," Maleka told Mlambo.

Maleka further quoted another section from the act which stated: "A judge performing active service may not receive in respect of any fees or other remuneration or allowances apart from his or her salary, and any other amount which may be payable to him or her in his or her capacity as a judge."

Maleka put it to Mlambo this related to a judge who was performing active service.

"We now know on the facts of this case up to this point that Judge Makhubele was not in active service on your understanding?"

Replying, Mlambo said: "Yes, that is my understanding. She was appointed but not in active service."

Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a High Court judge while being the chairperson of Prasa, a position that falls under the executive branch, as well as of improper conduct while Prasa chairperson.

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission three years ago, accusing Makhubele of gross judicial misconduct following her controversial term at Prasa.

Makhubele was also named in the Zondo Commission report.

On Wednesday, Maleka told Mlambo before the tribunal Makhubele did not claim any income, and there could "hardly be a suggestion of a conflict of interest in relating to whatever fees she may have earned at Prasa as the interim chair of the board of control".

"In the context of what we have read, yes," Mlambo responded.

Maleka put it to Mlambo there was nothing in the conduct of Makhubele communicated to him which was prejudicial to the independence of the judiciary.

"Well, the complaint speaks for itself. It alleges certain conduct on her part in her role of interim board chair of Prasa, which, if proven from where I sit, makes this provision applicable," Mlambo said.

Maleka asked: "So the short answer is, it depends on the complaint?"

Mlambo said it depended on the alleged conduct.

The tribunal adjourned until Thursday.