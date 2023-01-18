'There was no way I planned on failing matric': Kearsney College pupil bags 6 distinctions

Kearsney College is the top-achieving boys ' school in KwaZulu-Natal.

Kayden Robinson was one of the top achievers, bagging six distinctions.

He has been accepted to study at Stellenbosch University.

"There was no way I planned on failing matric. I had to pass; there were no two ways about it."

These were the words of matric pupil Kayden Robinson from Kearsney College in KwaZulu-Natal who bagged six distinctions despite not being physically able to see his family for much of the year due to him being at boarding school.

Kearsney is the top achieving boys' school in the province following the release of the 2022 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results on Wednesday.

The college's maths and science programme led to 46% of Kearsney boys achieving distinctions in mathematics (the IEB average is 26%) and 37% achieving distinctions for physical science (the IEB rate is 18%).

It was the 12th consecutive year Kearsney's mathematics and science distinction rates have been double that of the IEB, the school said in a statement.

Speaking to News24 after receiving his results, Robinson said he was "extremely proud" of his achievements as the academic year was "very challenging".

"Being in your final year of studies is always challenging and stressful.

"My mom died a few years ago and my dad works in Nigeria, so I never got to experience the full support of having my parents around me to offer me some advice or to let me know that they are here for me during this period.

"Boarding school is tough but studying alone and not knowing who to ask for some guidance was really difficult."

He added there would be some weekends where he would visit his grandparents in Bluff, but that abruptly came to an end due to the increase in load shedding.

"The college has generators, so we were able to fully apply our minds to our studies.

"Had I continued to visit my grandparents I don't think I would've passed this well because it would've been too much of a distraction.

"I think being in an environment where there were no excuses to not study and to have that drive to want to succeed really gave me the stamina to pull through," Robinson said.

The bubbly teen added he did seven subjects for the year of which pure mathematics was his favourite. He got 88% for this subject.

"I love problem-solving, it gets the mind working. There is a formula for each problem you encounter and once you understand how to solve it, everything starts falling into place, which I think is kinda like the way life is.

"I was fortunate to grasp the aspect of solving maths problems at a young age and slowly over the years at school, I started liking solving those difficult maths questions and the more I started solving them the more I started liking it."

Robinson said talking and walking around the college would usually calm him down when studying got too much.

"Fresh air did me good as well as being among nature as it opened my brain so that I was able to release some stress and think clearly thereafter.

"Playing soccer with my team was also a bonus because that kept my focus and [I was] able to apply my mind with things besides my books."

He added he had not planned for failure, saying:

I am my own backup plan. I had no room for doubt. The only person I could fully rely on to give myself the life I want is me. And to do that I had to pass matric really well. Planning to prosper steered me in the right direction.

Headmaster Patrick Lees said he was delighted with the fantastic results.

"Kearsney's number one priority is academic excellence, and we are delighted that five years of hard work from the boys, teachers, and parents has paid off," Lees added.

Robinson has been accepted at Stellenbosch University to study for a BCom, majoring in international business.

"I've been at boarding school for a very long time and moving down to the Western Cape feels like I'm being set free from the shackles that kept me glued to my books and laptop until finals were done.

"I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to further my studies and finally see my dream unfold in front of my eyes bit by bit. It's really been a tough year and I'm so glad it's finally over."