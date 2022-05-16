30m ago

add bookmark

'There were lots of tears' - Cape Town mom of girl who lost both legs after being hit by car

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Little Zayaan Matthews' legs were amputated two weeks ago after an alleged drunk driver drove into her, outside her family home in Manenberg.
  • The family said the little girl is struggling to understand that she no longer has legs.
  • Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested. 

The family of six-year-old Zayaan Matthews, whose legs were amputated two weeks ago after an alleged drunk driver drove into her outside her Manenberg home, say she hasn’t stopped crying after getting the devastating news that she has lost both her legs. 

Zayaan, who is receiving medical treatment at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, is still recovering from her ordeal.

Speaking to News24, her mother Sadieka Matthews said she was "very glad and grateful" that her child was getting better day by day, even though the emotional scars of her legs being amputated were "difficult to deal with".

"She’s making progress. When we told her she has no legs, she was very emotional. There were lots of tears as she reached out to touch her knees. As a mother, I feel sad that my child’s condition is like this, but I’m very grateful that God spared her to come back to us," she said.

READ | 'Little fighter' Zayaan, 6, has legs amputated after alleged drunk driver crashes into her

According to the family, Zayaan doesn’t recall much of the horrific incident, except that, prior to the accident, she had gone to the shop.

Sadieka said: 

She doesn’t remember anything after that. When we told her how she lost her legs, she wanted to know who is the man that did this to her, and she has been asking us lot of questions regarding the accident.

News24 previously reported that an alleged drunk driver had hit Zayaan when she was about to go play outside her house.

At the time, her dad Rashaad spoke of how he had heard shouting and screaming from the house across the road where he was, and had run outside to find his daughter lying motionless on the ground.

"When I went outside, I saw a lot of dust coming from the outside gate. Zayaan was laying on the pavement just outside our home. I thought she was dead because there was no movement," Rashaad said at the time.

Sadieka and Rashaad have five children, including twins they welcomed into the world weeks before Zayaan's accident.

"She keeps asking when she can come home. Doctors haven’t said yet when she will be discharged, so at this stage, it’s all just a waiting game," Sadieka said.

Little Zayaan Matthews
Little Zayaan Matthews had her legs amputated after she was struck by a car.

READ | 'I still have the painful task of telling my daughter later today that she has no legs'

"It's very sad that my child's life is like this now. She's so young and doesn't fully understand what has happened to her. Her legs will never grow back again, and it's something we as parents are trying to help her understand, as it's not easy for us to accept also, but we [are] taking everything day by day," she said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said that a case of reckless and negligent driving had been registered for investigation.

"A 32-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in court," said Van Wyk.

News24 has reached out to the hospital for comment. Their response will be added once received.



We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zayaan matthewswestern capecape towncrashesaccidents
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 127 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
19% - 371 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
74% - 1423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.24
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.93
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,801.16
-0.6%
Silver
21.13
+0.1%
Palladium
1,959.60
+0.6%
Platinum
940.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
62,129
+0.2%
All Share
68,816
+0.2%
Resource 10
71,192
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,844
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,850
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo