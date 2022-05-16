'There were lots of tears' - Cape Town mom of girl who lost both legs after being hit by car







Little Zayaan Matthews' legs were amputated two weeks ago after an alleged drunk driver drove into her, outside her family home in Manenberg.

The family said the little girl is struggling to understand that she no longer has legs.

Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested.

The family of six-year-old Zayaan Matthews, whose legs were amputated two weeks ago after an alleged drunk driver drove into her outside her Manenberg home, say she hasn’t stopped crying after getting the devastating news that she has lost both her legs.



Zayaan, who is receiving medical treatment at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, is still recovering from her ordeal.

Speaking to News24, her mother Sadieka Matthews said she was "very glad and grateful" that her child was getting better day by day, even though the emotional scars of her legs being amputated were "difficult to deal with".

"She’s making progress. When we told her she has no legs, she was very emotional. There were lots of tears as she reached out to touch her knees. As a mother, I feel sad that my child’s condition is like this, but I’m very grateful that God spared her to come back to us," she said.

According to the family, Zayaan doesn’t recall much of the horrific incident, except that, prior to the accident, she had gone to the shop.

Sadieka said:

She doesn’t remember anything after that. When we told her how she lost her legs, she wanted to know who is the man that did this to her, and she has been asking us lot of questions regarding the accident.

News24 previously reported that an alleged drunk driver had hit Zayaan when she was about to go play outside her house.



At the time, her dad Rashaad spoke of how he had heard shouting and screaming from the house across the road where he was, and had run outside to find his daughter lying motionless on the ground.

"When I went outside, I saw a lot of dust coming from the outside gate. Zayaan was laying on the pavement just outside our home. I thought she was dead because there was no movement," Rashaad said at the time.

Sadieka and Rashaad have five children, including twins they welcomed into the world weeks before Zayaan's accident.

"She keeps asking when she can come home. Doctors haven’t said yet when she will be discharged, so at this stage, it’s all just a waiting game," Sadieka said.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

"It's very sad that my child's life is like this now. She's so young and doesn't fully understand what has happened to her. Her legs will never grow back again, and it's something we as parents are trying to help her understand, as it's not easy for us to accept also, but we [are] taking everything day by day," she said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said that a case of reckless and negligent driving had been registered for investigation.

"A 32-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in court," said Van Wyk.

News24 has reached out to the hospital for comment. Their response will be added once received.









