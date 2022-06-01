4m ago

add bookmark

'There will be no Ferraris' - Joburg woman wins R126m in lottery, plans to spend cautiously

accreditation
Nicole McCain
There will be no flashy cars for a Johannesburg woman who has won R126 million in the national lottery.
There will be no flashy cars for a Johannesburg woman who has won R126 million in the national lottery.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • A Johannesburg resident has won more than R120 million in the national lottery.
  • The woman says she intends to buy a new home and spend the money cautiously.
  • She also intends to donate a portion of her winnings to charity.

There will be no flashy cars for the Johannesburg woman who won a whopping R126 million in the national lottery.

Instead, she intends to spend the winnings cautiously and keep a low profile.

The Florida resident won the PowerBall jackpot on 20 May 2022, and took more than a week to come forward to claim the winnings.

The woman, an active runner who prefers to remain anonymous, said her running partner mentioned to her that someone had won the R126 million PowerBall jackpot, which prompted her to check her ticket.

According to a statement by lottery operator Ithuba, she said she was still processing "the reality of winning this significant amount of money".

"I believe the spirit of gratitude and giving is what has landed me here at this point in my life. I am yet to digest the news. I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind. When I found out that I had won, I was in complete disbelief, and I felt elated. Reality is only sinking in now that I am here at the Ithuba offices," she said.

READ | R110m in Lotto, Powerball winnings will expire if winners don't come forward in next 6 months

"We plan to keep a very low profile with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy, big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris. Although we have been looking for property for quite some time, these winnings will now help us to fast-track the process of finding it," she added.

The woman is looking forward to a home with a garden and space to entertain guests.

However, she also intends to travel the world and donate some of the money to charity.

She added:

I normally play twice a week, and never spend more than R50 on tickets. I will, however, continue to play, as it is not about the money, but it is for the proceeds that go to charity from the money that is spent on buying tickets.

Ithuba is searching for ticketholders who collectively bagged more than R100 million, which is set to expire in the next six months.

Among the unclaimed jackpots is a PowerBall draw worth R7 million, which took place on 9 July 2021. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

One Polokwane resident holds a ticket for a R1.7 million Lotto Plus win on 29 December 2021, which was bought at Hollywood Polokwane. In the same draw, a Western Cape winner won R1.7 million from a ticket bought at Game in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Another unclaimed wager comes from the PowerBall Plus draw on 3 December 2021. A Cape Town player stands to win R7 million with a ticket bought at Ravensmead Supermarket.

Any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubajohannesburggautenglottopowerball
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4941 votes
No
53% - 5505 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.56
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,832.97
-0.2%
Silver
21.58
+0.1%
Palladium
2,023.00
+0.8%
Platinum
978.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
115.60
-1.7%
Top 40
64,975
-0.7%
All Share
71,627
-0.7%
Resource 10
75,969
-1.3%
Industrial 25
77,998
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,942
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo