'There will be no Ferraris' - Joburg woman wins R126m in lottery, plans to spend cautiously

A Johannesburg resident has won more than R120 million in the national lottery.

The woman says she intends to buy a new home and spend the money cautiously.

She also intends to donate a portion of her winnings to charity.

There will be no flashy cars for the Johannesburg woman who won a whopping R126 million in the national lottery.

Instead, she intends to spend the winnings cautiously and keep a low profile.

The Florida resident won the PowerBall jackpot on 20 May 2022, and took more than a week to come forward to claim the winnings.

The woman, an active runner who prefers to remain anonymous, said her running partner mentioned to her that someone had won the R126 million PowerBall jackpot, which prompted her to check her ticket.



According to a statement by lottery operator Ithuba, she said she was still processing "the reality of winning this significant amount of money".

"I believe the spirit of gratitude and giving is what has landed me here at this point in my life. I am yet to digest the news. I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind. When I found out that I had won, I was in complete disbelief, and I felt elated. Reality is only sinking in now that I am here at the Ithuba offices," she said.

"We plan to keep a very low profile with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy, big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris. Although we have been looking for property for quite some time, these winnings will now help us to fast-track the process of finding it," she added.

The woman is looking forward to a home with a garden and space to entertain guests.

However, she also intends to travel the world and donate some of the money to charity.

She added:

I normally play twice a week, and never spend more than R50 on tickets. I will, however, continue to play, as it is not about the money, but it is for the proceeds that go to charity from the money that is spent on buying tickets.

Ithuba is searching for ticketholders who collectively bagged more than R100 million, which is set to expire in the next six months.



Among the unclaimed jackpots is a PowerBall draw worth R7 million, which took place on 9 July 2021. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

One Polokwane resident holds a ticket for a R1.7 million Lotto Plus win on 29 December 2021, which was bought at Hollywood Polokwane. In the same draw, a Western Cape winner won R1.7 million from a ticket bought at Game in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Another unclaimed wager comes from the PowerBall Plus draw on 3 December 2021. A Cape Town player stands to win R7 million with a ticket bought at Ravensmead Supermarket.

Any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.









