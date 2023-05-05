'There will be no Kamva to wave his certificate': UWC mourns student murdered during robbery

UWC says the family of murdered student Kamva Dasi was robbed of celebrating his graduation.

Dr Matete Madiba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support, assured students their safety was a priority.

SRC president Mandla-Onke Notyawa said students in Belhar lived in fear of crime.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has said that the family of third-year BCom student Kamva Dasi was robbed of celebrating his graduation.

Dr Matete Madiba, alongside rector and Vice-Chancellor Tyrone Pretorius, had gathered in Belhar where Dasi died after he was shot dead during a robbery last week.

Dasi had been walking with five friends in Kern Crescent, Belhar, to withdraw money when a car started following them.

"What makes the pain of losing him deeper is that his family will not enjoy his graduation," Madiba said.

"There will be no Kamva to wave his certificate and thank them for supporting him throughout his journey. What deepens the pain further is that he was advanced in his studies. He was almost there, but unfortunately, this happened. Indeed, tragedy has struck and has inflicted pain on us as the university community," she added.

Madiba said that Dasi's murder during Freedom Month was a painful reminder that more still needed to be done to fight crime.

"As South Africans, we are reminded that the freedom and democracy we are supposed to celebrate is curtailed. We can’t claim that we are experiencing any freedom with this level of crime in our country. It is making it much less of a democratic state than we thought it would be."

SRC president Mandla-Onke Notyawa said students were living in fear of crime in the Belhar area.



Notyawa added:

He died in the hands of his friends, who were traumatised to see their friend taking his last breath. That is an image I can’t even begin to imagine. Today it is Kamva, but we don’t know who it will be tomorrow because of the environment Kamva found himself in.

News24 previously reported that Notyawa had blamed the police and the university for failing to protect students who walk from crime-ridden Belhar to campus.

On Thursday, Madiba said student safety was a priority.

"Maybe the question is the speed of this work. We have to accelerate the efforts that are already on the table so that they have more impact," she said.