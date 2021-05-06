These are the questions President Cyril Ramaphosa has to answer on Thursday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The leaders of the two biggest opposition parties are expected to ask him about the government's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Other topics will include the insurgency in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, and the police's DNA analysis backlog.

A week after he fielded questions from the Zondo Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to come up with more answers - this time to questions MPs will put to him in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Unusually for a question session with Ramaphosa, no questions explicitly dealing with corruption appear on the question paper. Instead, South Africa's two biggest opposition parties are focusing on the government's flailing vaccination programme.

Chances are, however, that opposition MPs will work corruption into their follow-up questions.

Apart from the questions about the vaccination programme from DA leader John Steenhuisen and EFF leader Julius Malema, Ramaphosa will also be quizzed on the violent insurgency in Mozambique's northernmost province Cabo Delgado and the police's DNA analysis backlog.

Here is the complete list of questions:

ANC MP Mirriam Kibi: Given that he is the embodiment of the hope and trust of the nation, as well as the fact that the current conjuncture with its multiple challenges leaves the nation asking serious questions about the capability, ethical orientation and developmental capacity of the state, what steps is he taking that will ensure the aspirations, as embodied in the Constitution, 1996, for a national democratic society is achieved 27 years into democracy?

DA leader John Steenhuisen: With reference to various undertakings made by him that the government was working to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine is available to every person in the republic, and specifically his repeated claim that the government has already secured enough Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate 40 million persons by 31 December 2021, what are the details of (a) the brand and quantities of the Covid-19 vaccines the government has procured to date and (b) the confirmed delivery dates of each of the procured vaccines?

EFF leader Julius Malema: What are the full relevant details of the (a) government's comprehensive plan, which includes the price that the government has paid for acquiring vaccines to vaccinate the nation against Covid-19 and (b) vaccines that have been approved for use by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority?

ANC MP Bheki Radebe: In light of the fact that the developments in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique are a reminder that many conflicts on our continent have as their source economic underpinnings, which are seized upon by groups who have their own extremist solutions often resulting in worsening the situation for the local population, how is the (a) African Union and (b) Southern African Development Community Heads of State responding and dealing with the source of these challenges in order for our continent to economically prosper and grow?

IFP chief whip Narend Singh: Whether, in view of his visit to the Durban Port on 15 April, 2021, where he announced a R100 billion infrastructure development project that will see a partnership with the private sector to expand the capacity of the port and modernise it, and in light of the concerns that this project will essentially see Transnet handing over a concession to the private sector to build and operate a new point terminal, thereby leading to privatisation of the port, he can give the assurance that the state will not hand over the Durban Port and/or some of its strategic terminals to private entities; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, how does he intend to allay the fears of the labour unions about potential loss of jobs?

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald: Since his announcement in his State of the Nation Address on 11 February, 2021 that he will reduce the backlog in cases relating to gender-based violence (GBV), (a) what steps has he taken to reduce the specified backlog and (b) with what number of cases has the backlog been reduced since 11 February, 2021, particularly in view of the incomplete DNA tests of 173 000 cases in the SA Police Service of which many are related to cases of GBV?

Parliament described questions to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account.

Next week it will be Deputy President David Mabuza's turn. Questions about Covid-19 ae expected to feature again as well as the perennial question to the deputy president about Eskom.

Thursday's hybrid plenary is scheduled to start at 14:00.