These are the questions Ramaphosa will answer at Thursday's National Assembly question session

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to explain why Bheki Cele is still police minister.

He will also be asked about the economic impact on South Africa of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is his first question session in the National Assembly for the year.

He will also on Thursday face two questions that make reference to Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine and its economic impact on South Africa.

Ramaphosa has refrained from blaming Russia for "the conflict", as government and the ANC has consistently called Russia's invasion, and last week tweeted that he had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine".

"I outlined our position on the conflict that has unfolded, as well as our belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and - if need be - with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution to the conflict," Ramaphosa said on his Twitter account.

Parliament has already been seized with the issue, as a debate on the matter showed a deep chasm between parties on the matter.

Sticking to matters closer to home, EFF leader Julius Malema wants Ramaphosa to explain why Cele is still police minister, while police commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out.

Malema is one of three opposition party leaders that will ask questions, with the DA's John Steenhuisen and the FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald also squaring off with Ramaphosa.

The sitting is expected to start at 14:00.

The questions are: Thabo Mmutle (ANC):

In view of the current escalation of conflict taking place in Eastern Europe which is disrupting global economic activities, during the period where the world is trying to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, (a) how does the Government intend to ensure that such disruptions do not severely impact on the South African economy and (b) what are the relevant details of the engagements amongst the countries of the world to strengthen the multi-lateral approach in resolving international conflicts in a peaceful manner?

John Steenhuisen (DA): In light of increasing consumer inflation that is driven by rising fuel and food prices, which is predicted to continue to rise further due to the unprovoked invasion of democratic Ukraine by the Russian Federation, and in view of millions of poor and struggling South Africans who have been plunged into financial distress after losing their jobs and businesses because of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations that were imposed by the Government since 26 March 2020, which were widely perceived as heavy-handed and/or irrational, what steps is the Government taking to relieve the citizens from the rising cost of living? Julius Malema (EFF): Given reported high levels of crime in the period between 1 October and 31 December 2021, in which the Republic experienced 164 953 contact crimes, of which 14 188 were sexual offences, 6 859 murders and 60 cash-in-transit heists, what is the reason that he removed the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, but retained the Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele? Faiez Jacobs (ANC): Given current concerns of the small business sector, some of which he referred to during his State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022, and in view of the measures to build capacity in the Presidency to reduce burdensome red tape, (a) what specific actions will the Government take in 2022 to ensure growth in the small business sector and (b) how will the Government infuse the entrepreneurial mindset into the fabric of society through its institutions, so that every citizen is exposed to entrepreneurship in light of the unemployment and job loss crisis? Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP): In light of his announcement that he made during the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022 that the Government intends to establish a shareholding company for state-owned enterprises (SOEs), what are the envisaged restructuring plans of the Government to manage the SOEs in order to ensure their effectiveness, efficiency, viability and sustainability? Pieter Groenewald (FF Plus): Whether, as part of restructuring the security cluster, he will consider utilising an independent panel of experts to consider the short-listed candidates and make a recommendation on the appointment of the next National Police Commissioner; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?



