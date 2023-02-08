SONA 2023: These are the Cape Town road closures to take note of on Thursday

The City of Cape Town has announced that numerous road closures have been put in place to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) at City Hall on Thursday.

Motorists have been encouraged to find alternative routes.

Areas affected by the road closures include the Cape Town Central Business District (CBD), Rondebosch, Newlands and Observatory.

Certain areas have also been fenced off.

The following road closures in the CBD are in place until 23:59 on 8 February: Darling Street, between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets;

Parade Street, between Darling and Caledon Streets;

Corporation Street, from Longmarket to Castle Streets; and

Castle Street from Corporation to Buitenkant Streets.

The following daily road closures are in place in the CBD from 17:00 to 20:00 until 9 February: Buitenkant Street, from Castle to Glynn Streets (including all side streets);

Roeland Street, from Buitenkant to Brandweer Streets;

Harrington Street, between Darling and Roeland Streets;

Roeland Street, from Hope to Brandweer Streets;

Parade Street, between Caledon and Darling Streets; and

Caledon Street, between Parade and Corporation Streets.

On the day of the SONA, the following road closures will take place in the CBD from 06:00 to 23:59: Darling Street, from Lower Plein to Corporation Streets;

Longmarket Street, between Plein and Corporation Streets;

Corporation Street, between Longmarket and Caledon Streets;

Longmarket Stree,t between Plein to Buitenkant Streets; and

Parade Street, from Albertus Street to Darling Streets.

On the day of the SONA, the following road closures will be in place in Newlands, Rondebosch, Observatory and the CBD from 17:45 to 20:00: Newlands, Klipper Road: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue;

Newlands, Princess Anne Avenue: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue;

Newlands, Newlands Avenue: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue;

Newlands westbound: Dean Street, from Main Road (M4) to Newlands;

The M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) Roeland Street, city-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to the city centre;

Rondebosch, Woolsack Drive, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3);

Observatory: Anzio Road: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3);

the N2 Settlers Way city-bound carriageway, from Main Road (M4) to the city centre;

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets; and

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets.