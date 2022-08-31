These are the two billionaires who fund the biggest political parties in South Africa

Billionaires Michiel le Roux and Patrice Motsepe are the largest donors to political parties in South Africa.

My Vote Counts says there are loopholes in the Political Party Funding Act.

The DA received R15 million from a company owned by Le Roux, and the ANC received R10 million from a company owned by Motsepe.

The largest donors to South Africa's two largest political parties are two billionaires: Michiel le Roux, who bankrolled the DA to the tune of R15 million, and Patrice Motsepe, who pumped R10 million into the cash-strapped ANC.

On Tuesday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) released data from the first quarter of the financial year.

It revealed that Le Roux and Motsepe had increased their contributions to the parties.

The Capitec founder, Le Roux, who upped his donation to the DA from R5 million last year to R15 million in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, said his donation was for the future of South Africa.

READ | Party funding: DA scores big in first quarter, ANC and PA submit declarations late

Le Roux said:

It is not a value contribution. It is a contribution one gives in order to create a political future for our country. I believe it is necessary to ensure that political parties can thrive and contest, and ensure the best party contributes to the governing of South Africa.

He said he shares the values of the DA, but he would consider supporting other parties because he sees his loyalty "as loyalty to South Africa".

Le Roux is a director at Fynbos Ekwiteit, who donated R15 million of the R15 977 687.13 the DA declared to the IEC.

According to the published declaration, the ANC received R10 million from Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprise, whose sole director is Motsepe.

Motsepe has also donated to the ANC via his commercial entities: African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold.



In November 2021, the disclosures revealed that African Rainbow Minerals donated R5.8 million to the ANC, while the February 2022 IEC disclosures showed that Harmony Gold donated another R5 853 969.00 to the ANC.

READ | ANC's KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’

A political party funding researcher with My Vote Counts, Robyn Pasensie, told News24 that donors appeared to be exploiting a loophole in the Political Party Funding Act, by using different commercial entities to donate to political parties above the threshold of R15 million donation per person per year.

"Patrice, through African Rainbow Minerals, through Harmony Gold, and now with this Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprise, has donated over R21 million to the ANC - almost a third of its donations come from the same person," said Pasensie.

Pasensie said:

This seems to be a weakness that is being used to exploit the Political Party Funding Act, so people are easily circumventing this R15 million threshold that has been placed by the Act per donor to a certain party.

She added that, for example, in the current disclosures, the ANC's only declaration for the quarter under review was that of R10 million.

According to My Vote Counts, the problem is the IEC not publishing the full information of the donors disclosed.

Pasensie said:

This means that we cannot track, at first glance, where this money is coming from. That is our main concern, not having access to clear and intelligible information.

She continued: "The IEC also needs to publish the company registration numbers, board of directors and board of trustees, along with the person that makes the donation and the amount, in the interest of full disclosure; we can then more easily interrogate the donation.

An IEC commissioner, Janet Love, said the legislation allowed organisations to make a choice to either support multiple or one political party.

"The legislation does give a clear limit on how much one individual person or organisation can donate within a calendar year to a political party.

"What we have to do is make sure that the legislation is adhered to. There is a multiparty democracy fund, but we have seen that, historically, some organisations have contributed to more than one political party, and other organisations have contributed to a particular political party because they are convinced that is something to support.

"We think that the legislation gives people and organisations the opportunity to make that choice, to either choose to support one or more political parties in direct funding."



READ | Malema believes Mashatile would make 'better' ANC leader than Ramaphosa

The former deputy chairperson of the IEC, Terry Tselane, said the trend of the same people donating to the same political parties should not raise concern, but should be encouraged to serve the democratic process.

He said the question that should be asked was why other donors shied away from donating and disclosing.

"The ones who reveal themselves, we should commend them for supporting democracy. The question is, why are other people not supporting political parties? Is it because they do not want their names to be there? And why do they not want their names revealed?

"Instead of demonising the ones whose names are there, we should congratulate them and ask ourselves about those not willing to come out in the open," Tselane told News24.



