33m ago

add bookmark

'These cases are worrisome' - Gauteng Education Department after 3 Grade 8 pupils sexually assaulted

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school.
Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, acces
  • Three Grade 8 pupils have been sexually assaulted allegedly by fellow pupils at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school.
  • Police are investigating the allegations.
  • The Gauteng Education Department has condemned the incidents in the strongest possible terms.

Three Grade 8 pupils have reportedly been sexually harassed by a Grade 10 boy at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school in Kaalfontein, Midrand, this week, while a fourth Grade 8 schoolgirl came forward on Friday claiming she was attacked by two Grade 10s and a Grade 11 boy.

READ | Gauteng teacher accused of drugging, raping Grade 8 pupil found not guilty by labour council

The department, in a statement, confirmed the incidents saying it is alleged that a Grade 10 pupil sexually harassed two Grade 8 girl pupils after school on Tuesday, 6 September, and Wednesday, 7 September, but that the incidents were only reported to the principal on Thursday during school hours.

The department said:

The school called in the parents of the victims and the [alleged] perpetrator to inform them of this incident, all of whom were not aware about these allegations.

On Friday another parent of a Grade 8 schoolgirl also reported that her child was sexually harassed by two Grade 10 boys and one Grade 11 boy.

The department said psycho-social support was provided to the victims and their parents by district officials, and disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for the perpetrators.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he condemns in the strongest possible sense, any ill-discipline in schools, and "... such behaviour will never be tolerated.

"These cases are worrisome, and any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action and can possibly be removed from our school. We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately," said Lesufi.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello was not immediately available to comment on the case, her comment will be added once received.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
penelopele orcle secondary schoolgautengeducationgender-base violence
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6564 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 599 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
26% - 2466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo