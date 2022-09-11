'These cases are worrisome' - Gauteng Education Department after 3 Grade 8 pupils sexually assaulted

Three Grade 8 pupils have been sexually assaulted allegedly by fellow pupils at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school.

Police are investigating the allegations.

The Gauteng Education Department has condemned the incidents in the strongest possible terms.

Three Grade 8 pupils have reportedly been sexually harassed by a Grade 10 boy at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary school in Kaalfontein, Midrand, this week, while a fourth Grade 8 schoolgirl came forward on Friday claiming she was attacked by two Grade 10s and a Grade 11 boy.

READ | Gauteng teacher accused of drugging, raping Grade 8 pupil found not guilty by labour council

The department, in a statement, confirmed the incidents saying it is alleged that a Grade 10 pupil sexually harassed two Grade 8 girl pupils after school on Tuesday, 6 September, and Wednesday, 7 September, but that the incidents were only reported to the principal on Thursday during school hours.

The department said:

The school called in the parents of the victims and the [alleged] perpetrator to inform them of this incident, all of whom were not aware about these allegations.

On Friday another parent of a Grade 8 schoolgirl also reported that her child was sexually harassed by two Grade 10 boys and one Grade 11 boy.

The department said psycho-social support was provided to the victims and their parents by district officials, and disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for the perpetrators.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

The @EducationGP1 vehemently condemns allegations of sexual harassment at schools, this after recent incidents involving three Grade 8 girl learners were reported on Thursday, 8 September 2022 & Friday, 9 September 2022 at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/X6jWVK9bAZ — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 10, 2022

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he condemns in the strongest possible sense, any ill-discipline in schools, and "... such behaviour will never be tolerated.

"These cases are worrisome, and any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action and can possibly be removed from our school. We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately," said Lesufi.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello was not immediately available to comment on the case, her comment will be added once received.



