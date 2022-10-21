Theuns du Toit set to be charged for urinating on Stellenbosch student's belongings

The National Prosecuting Authority intends to prosecute former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to prosecute former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions has indicated that Du Toit will be prosecuted, the NPA said.

In May, Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books. The incident caused outrage, sparking campus protests with students accusing the university management of racism.

Ndwayana laid a charge against Du Toit at the Stellenbosch Police Station following the incident. Ndwayana was represented by the Unisa Law Clinic during Du Toit's disciplinary hearing at Stellenbosch University.

Advocate Kgagudi Morota, the head the Unisa Law Clinic, said police did not give the matter the attention it deserved.

"There seemed to be hesitation on the part of SAPS to act on the grave criminal conduct by Du Toit. This was even though all the evidence was gathered in May already," he said.

"While the matter was dealt with at snail pace, the Unisa Law Clinic gladly welcomes the decision of the NPA and trusts that ultimately Mr Ndwayana will get to be one of the fortunate South African citizens who sees the South African justice system work for them. We do not have details regarding the enrolment of the matter at court at this stage," he said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had given "instructions that the investigation must be finalised before the matter is placed on the roll".

Du Toit was expelled by the university in July. He was found guilty of contravening several clauses of the university's disciplinary code for students.

The central disciplinary committee (CDC) concluded that there was no alternative but to expel Du Toit with immediate effect.

Du Toit's legal representative Andrew Fullard argued at the time that the committee erred in its findings and said he intended to appeal against the CDC's ruling.

In response to the NPA's decision to charge Du Toit, Fullard told News24 that he had not heard anything from the NPA or the investigating officer.