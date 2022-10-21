47m ago

Theuns du Toit set to be charged for urinating on Stellenbosch student's belongings

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The National Prosecuting Authority intends to prosecute former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit.
  • Du Toit faces charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 
  • Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop, and books.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to prosecute former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions has indicated that Du Toit will be prosecuted, the NPA said.

In May, Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books. The incident caused outrage, sparking campus protests with students accusing the university management of racism.

Ndwayana laid a charge against Du Toit at the Stellenbosch Police Station following the incident. Ndwayana was represented by the Unisa Law Clinic during Du Toit's disciplinary hearing at Stellenbosch University.

Advocate Kgagudi Morota, the head the Unisa Law Clinic, said police did not give the matter the attention it deserved.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Stellenbosch - Reconciliation can't replace justice, but both are important

"There seemed to be hesitation on the part of SAPS to act on the grave criminal conduct by Du Toit. This was even though all the evidence was gathered in May already," he said. 

Theuns du Toit arrives at SU campus
Theuns du Toit, right.
Gallo Images Jaco Marais, Gallo Images/Die Burger

"While the matter was dealt with at snail pace, the Unisa Law Clinic gladly welcomes the decision of the NPA and trusts that ultimately Mr Ndwayana will get to be one of the fortunate South African citizens who sees the South African justice system work for them. We do not have details regarding the enrolment of the matter at court at this stage," he said. 

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had given "instructions that the investigation must be finalised before the matter is placed on the roll".

Du Toit was expelled by the university in July. He was found guilty of contravening several clauses of the university's disciplinary code for students. 

The central disciplinary committee (CDC) concluded that there was no alternative but to expel Du Toit with immediate effect.

Babalo Ndwayana
Babalo Ndwayana.
News24 Amy Gibbings/News24

Du Toit's legal representative Andrew Fullard argued at the time that the committee erred in its findings and said he intended to appeal against the CDC's ruling.  

In response to the NPA's decision to charge Du Toit, Fullard told News24 that  he had not heard anything from the NPA or the investigating officer. 

