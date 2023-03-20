11m ago

Share

'They are afraid': Lenasia businesses close doors during EFF shutdown over looting fears

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A handful of EFF members peacefully marched in Lenasia.
  • Shops were closed due to fears of lootings.
  • Police, the Community Policing Forum and private security guards monitored the protest. 

Fear of looting in Lenasia forced many businesses to remain closed on Monday. 

A few chanting EFF supporters peacefully marched from Lenasia to the nearby Golden Highway near Lehae. They didn't disrupt traffic. 

A member of the Lenasia Community Policing Forum said they had been deployed, together with private security companies, to join the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

The man said those who had closed their shops feared looting.

"They are afraid. We asked them to open their shops and operate as usual," he said.

READ | EFF shutdown: Putco halts operations after bus is hijacked, other buses stoned

"Some business people don't have insurance, and they opted to close shops. Big stores are operational, including our two malls.

"We are strategically placed to ensure there are no disruptions and looting of businesses."

A few EFF supporters march from Lenasia to the nea
A few EFF supporters march from Lenasia to the nearby Golden Highway near Lehae.
News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae, News24
Fear of looting in Lenasia forced many businesses
Fear of looting in Lenasia forced many businesses to remain closed on Monday.
News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

Police officers were also placed at big intersections across Lenasia, and minibus taxis were operating.

However, many did not have a lot of passengers on board. A taxi driver who identified himself as "Mncedisi" said Monday had not been productive for the industry in the area.

He said:

We are not going to make enough money today. Our passengers are not coming as expected. We haven't received any threats and hope as the day goes on, things will be better.

"Many people haven't reported for work. We suspect that because it is a holiday tomorrow, many have taken leave."

An EFF member who refused to be identified said they had heeded the leadership's call for a peaceful protest.

"We are peacefully demonstrating in Lenasia. We have not intimidated anyone and have respected motorists.

"We are happy that officers are watching as we peacefully protest. We are waiting for our president to give us further directives. At the moment, we will continue protesting as we have promised," he said. 

Meanwhile, South African National Defence Force members were seen guarding the Bara Taxi Rank.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effgautengjohannesburgprotestseff shutdown
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1091 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 368 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1575 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

1h ago

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.45
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.56
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.75
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
987.11
+1.9%
Palladium
1,414.97
+0.2%
Gold
1,983.10
-0.3%
Silver
22.43
-0.7%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,895
+1.3%
All Share
73,353
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,673
+2.8%
Industrial 25
98,355
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,986
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

8h ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

4h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo