'They are afraid': Lenasia businesses close doors during EFF shutdown over looting fears

A handful of EFF members peacefully marched in Lenasia.

Shops were closed due to fears of lootings.

Police, the Community Policing Forum and private security guards monitored the protest.

Fear of looting in Lenasia forced many businesses to remain closed on Monday.

A few chanting EFF supporters peacefully marched from Lenasia to the nearby Golden Highway near Lehae. They didn't disrupt traffic.

A member of the Lenasia Community Policing Forum said they had been deployed, together with private security companies, to join the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

The man said those who had closed their shops feared looting.

"They are afraid. We asked them to open their shops and operate as usual," he said.

READ | EFF shutdown: Putco halts operations after bus is hijacked, other buses stoned

"Some business people don't have insurance, and they opted to close shops. Big stores are operational, including our two malls.

"We are strategically placed to ensure there are no disruptions and looting of businesses."

News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae, News24 News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

Police officers were also placed at big intersections across Lenasia, and minibus taxis were operating.

However, many did not have a lot of passengers on board. A taxi driver who identified himself as "Mncedisi" said Monday had not been productive for the industry in the area.

He said:

We are not going to make enough money today. Our passengers are not coming as expected. We haven't received any threats and hope as the day goes on, things will be better.

"Many people haven't reported for work. We suspect that because it is a holiday tomorrow, many have taken leave."

An EFF member who refused to be identified said they had heeded the leadership's call for a peaceful protest.

"We are peacefully demonstrating in Lenasia. We have not intimidated anyone and have respected motorists.

"We are happy that officers are watching as we peacefully protest. We are waiting for our president to give us further directives. At the moment, we will continue protesting as we have promised," he said.

Meanwhile, South African National Defence Force members were seen guarding the Bara Taxi Rank.