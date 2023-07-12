41m ago

Share

'They are crying at the wrong funeral': Cele tears into DA's devolution of powers bid

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the DA is "crying at the wrong funeralwhen calling for the devolution of police powers.
  • The DA in the Western Cape is pushing its Provincial Powers Bill, which will see certain functions devolve from the national to the provincial government.
  • For several months, the party has advocated for the devolution of policing powers to the provincial government and municipality. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele has yet again snuffed out the DA's hopes to have the powers of the police devolved to the Western Cape government.

This as the DA in the province pushes its Provincial Powers Bill as part of its plans to expand federal autonomy for capable provincial and local governments and to empower them to manage devolved functions from the national government.

The bill will see the party devolve certain functions from the national to provincial government.

These include policing, public transport, municipal public transport, energy, electricity generation, transmission and reticulation.

But Cele remained adamant he had no powers to transfer to the DA. 

"They want to pass their Provincial Powers Bill taking many national powers, including transport and police.

He told News24 on Wednesday:

But I have been telling them all the time if they come to me, they are crying at the wrong funeral. I have no powers to change the laws.

Cele said this following a police briefing in Tshwane on the recent attacks on freight trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. 

He added the DA should consult with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

"They should be going to the minister of justice, who is responsible for constitutional change and development because the matter they are raising is a constitutional matter," Cele said. 

In May, the DA introduced the bill as part of its commitment to expand federal autonomy for capable provincial and local governments and to empower them to manage devolved functions from the national government.

For several months, the party has advocated for the devolution of policing powers to the provincial government and municipality. 

READ | Four more trucks torched in Mpumalanga, bringing the total to 20 over the last few days

Both Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa have repeatedly stated the police was a national government competency.

Responding to Cele, the DA's federal chairperson, Dr Ivan Meyer, said: "The bill is open for public comment, and we welcome all comments.

"We are confident that the Western Cape provincial parliament will approve the bill and become an act of the Western Cape.

"The assignment of functions will be the next step in line with the functional areas defined in the powers bill."

Meyer added the bill had nothing to do with the Department of Justice.

"Bheki Cele has no clue how government and lawmaking work.

"This just demonstrates the main assumption of the bill, namely national incompetence, is the rationale for devolving powers to provinces and municipalities," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsdaivan meyerbheki celewestern capecape townpoliticsgovernment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
77% - 477 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
23% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

8h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
23.57
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.20
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
950.35
+1.8%
Palladium
1,284.39
+2.7%
Gold
1,957.39
+1.3%
Silver
24.10
+4.3%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
71,207
+2.4%
All Share
76,545
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,331
+3.5%
Industrial 25
106,099
+2.0%
Financial 15
16,252
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

7h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo