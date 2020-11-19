19m ago

add bookmark

'They are killing us' - SABC staff uncertain about the future

Riaan Grobler and Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images)
SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images)
  • The public broadcaster plans on retrenching hundreds of its workers.
  • One employee told News24 that staffers do not want to leave.
  • The SA National Editors Forum called on the SABC to ring fence key posts.

Feelings of uncertainty and fear roam the corridors in the newsrooms of the SABC after employees received retrenchment notices. 

The public broadcaster has been dealing with severe funding issues in recent years, even failing to pay salaries on time last year. Government has in the last financial year extended R3.2 billion to help the company stay afloat, Fin24 reported.

LIVE UPDATES | Unions to give update on strike at SABC as crisis shows no sign of ending

On Tuesday, the entity reported a net loss of R511 million and net cash outflows from operations of R1.2 billion for the financial reporting period to 31 March.

The SABC was planning to retrench around 400 workers, it announced on Wednesday. The broadcaster was also considering a three-year salary freeze; reducing employee leave from 35 days to 28; stopping the cashing in of leave; and reducing sick leave from 30 days a year to the 36 days in three years stipulated by law.

"People are traumatised and emotional. Many are uncertain [about] what exactly is going on as there's no real consultation or clarity from anyone. It is very doom and gloom at the end of the year with people just doing the work out of fear, more than anything else," said a news reporter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, some employees refused to go on air after receiving notice of plans to retrench staff members. Support followed from unions and the public after videos of employees pleading with management to save jobs were circulated on social media. 

"We are still holding on, not sure what will finally happen. The mood is that of uncertainty not knowing what will happen to who and when, but we continue to work until further notice," said another employee. 

No one knows where they stand

At commercial radio station 5FM, only three of its 14 permanent staff members received retrenchment notices, while at popular Afrikaans station RSG, 12 of the 14 permanent staff members were impacted by the restructuring process.

Fin24 reported on Tuesday that 96% of SABC Africa staff, a service dedicated to continental news, had been served with redundancy letters. Only four positions were not affected. 

An employee with more than 30 years' service told News24 staff members were despondent and uncertain about the future:

No one knows where they stand. It's difficult to imagine what's going to happen next. People are still doing their work but it's hard to stay motivated.

The employee said that staff had known "for some time" that retrenchments were imminent. 

'They are killing us'

Another senior employee told News24 that, in some cases, three management positions that required disparate skills sets would be merged into one position, which anyone at the SABC could apply for. 

"We have no idea what the salary for those positions will be. It could be 50% of what we're earning now, we just don't know. If you end up being appointed, it will affect your pension and other benefits.

"They are killing us. They are getting rid of people with vast experience which will leave a terrible void. News people have kept the fires burning during all these years of turmoil.

"We do not want to leave. The way this process is being handled is insane."

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, met with the board of the SABC to "implore" them to preserve jobs after employees refused to accept the planned retrenchments, Fin24 reported. 

The SA National Editors Forum, meanwhile, said it would seek a meeting with SABC management, and urged the broadcaster to ring fence key posts.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DEVELOPING | SABC retrenchments: Sanef wants meeting with public broadcaster amid staff protests
Mbhazima Shilowa | SABC retrenchments: Role of public broadcaster needs to be defined
Communications minister wants SABC board to 'consider all possible options' to save jobs
Read more on:
sabcsouth africaretrenchements
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 619 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1218 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.57
(-0.81)
ZAR/GBP
20.58
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.76)
Gold
1857.90
(-0.70)
Silver
23.83
(-1.75)
Platinum
932.00
(-0.58)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2297.00
(-0.38)
All Share
56761.22
(-0.98)
Top 40
51959.27
(-1.06)
Financial 15
11529.14
(-1.25)
Industrial 25
78610.30
(-0.94)
Resource 10
51330.69
(-1.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo