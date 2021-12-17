53m ago

'They are saving lives': Govt slams threats, abuse against SA Covid-19 scientists

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The Department of Science and Innovation says it is concerned about the numerous attacks against leading scientists and researchers. 
  • SA Medical Research Council CEO Professor Glenda Gray and Stellenbosch University researcher and head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform Professor Tulio de Oliveira have been targeted.
  • The department has urged the public to support members of the scientific community.

The Department of Science and Innovation says its concerned about the numerous attacks directed at leading scientists and researchers from members of the public.

This after a handful of South Africa's top Covid-19 scientists reported being at the receiving end of vicious backlash - including abuse, intimidation and death threats - over their research.

From insulting and abusive emails to a list of "marked" scientists, many of the country's Covid-19 researchers have come under fire for their work on the frontline of the pandemic.

SA Medical Research Council CEO Professor Glenda Gray and Stellenbosch University researcher and head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform Professor Tulio de Oliveira have targeted.

READ | Top Covid-19 scientists at the receiving end of vicious backlash and death threats

"With over five million deaths due to Covid-19 globally, and no signs of the pandemic dissipating, the work of scientists in conducting research and sharing this knowledge is vital for saving lives and trying to bring an end to the pandemic," the department said in a statement on Friday.

It urged the public to support members of the scientific community for the "sterling work they have been doing since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019" and not to vilify, threaten or seek to intimidate them.

Professor Glenda Gray
South African Medical Research Council CEO Professor Glenda Gray has been one of the targets.
Supplied Foto24

"South African scientists have been at the forefront of the global battle against Covid-19, working tirelessly to ensure that populations not only in South Africa but in the rest of Africa and the world over are safe.

"Twice already, first with the Beta variant and more recently with Omicron, South African scientists have been the first to discover new mutations of the virus," the department said.

It added the only way to contain Covid-19 was through establishing accurate scientific facts and communicating this information on a regular basis.

LIVE COVERAGE | Ramaphosa making good progress in Covid-19 recovery, has mild symptoms

"We would also like to remind the public that it is through scientific research that vaccines have been successfully developed and manufactured. These vaccines have proven to be safe and largely effective in preventing Covid-19 fatalities."

