'They came in their numbers to support him': Murdered teen's mom enraged by gang's presence in court

The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Naeema Marshall inside her aunt's home in Eerste River in the Western Cape will remain behind bars for now.

He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Naeema's mother said it pained her to see gang members in court to support the boy.

Family, friends, netball players and fellow pupils of murdered teenager Naeema Marshall gathered in their numbers outside the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Tuesday, calling for the "obsessive" 14-year-old boy accused of murdering their "daily sunshine" to remain behind bars.

Naeema, 14, was shot dead inside her aunt's house in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, Eerste River, three weeks ago, allegedly after rejecting the advances of the boy.

Her grief-stricken mother, Fadeema Marshall, said the boy had pursued their daughter for "a long time", hoping she would become his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the accused made his second appearance in court.

He's charged with Naeema's murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed for bail application as his legal aid lawyer wasn't ready to proceed.

Naeema's mother said court officials told the family and protesters that they were prohibited from going inside the courtroom because the accused is a minor.

"That boy thought nothing about being a minor when he shot dead my child.

"I am here at the court because of him. I want him to tell us why he killed my child like that.

"I can't sleep at night because I keep thinking of how I saw her laying on her side in the room with all the blood pouring out of her," a heartbroken Fadeema said.

She said the accused's parents were the only ones allowed inside the court.

"The investigating officer inside the court told me that the boy's legal aid lawyer had no idea what the case was about and, therefore, couldn't address the court on matters regarding the accused," said Fadeema.

She said the boy's parents did not apologise to them for the "destruction" their son caused.

Scores of protesters gathered outside the court to demand that the accused be denied bail.

"They must lock him up and throw the key away," a friend of Naeema said.

Fadeema said besides not being allowed to go inside the court, what made matters worse was when gang members from the Dixie Boys gang showed up to support the accused.

"They came in their numbers to support him. I was so angry when I saw them that I marched over to them without thinking clearly to demand answers. But, when they saw me coming, they got back into their cars and drove off," said Fadeema.

She said the gang members took pictures of the protesters and the court.

"We alerted the officials immediately after they left because for them to show up can only mean trouble," said Fadeema.

According to the family, more than 2 200 people signed a petition to have the accused denied bail.

The case has been postponed to 10 August.