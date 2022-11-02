'They had a bright future' - Minority Front mourns couple with links to party after deadly crash

Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi and his fiancée, Priyanka Nundkumar, were among four people killed in a deadly crash on the N3 highway in Durban on Monday.

The couple had planned to wed next year and was closely linked to the Minority Front.

Minority Front treasurer-general and NEC member Viresh Bhana said the tragedy could have been easily avoided if trucks had separate lanes.

A Durban couple with strong political links to the Minority Front (MF) party was among the four people who died following a multi-vehicle pile-up involving six vehicles and two trucks in Mariannhill on Tuesday.



Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi and his fiancée, Priyanka Nundkumar, were among the victims of the horrific N3 crash.

A truck allegedly ploughed into seven vehicles after a brake failure while travelling in the fast lane before the Mariannhill toll plaza.

Minority Front treasurer-general and NEC member Viresh Bhana, who has close family ties to MF leader Shameem Thakur-Rajbansi, said they were still coming to terms with the loss.

"Pradhil and Priyanka had a bright future. They had so many plans and we were expecting a wedding in the foreseeable future. We were all very close, and this has just shocked everyone," he said.

Bhana hit out at the increasing number of truck accidents on KwaZulu-Natal's roads.

He said:

There has to be mitigating measures we can put in place. I came down the same road yesterday and so many thoughts were crossing my mind as to how this occurred. I definitely think the transport department needs to look at this stretch of road.

"I believe these accidents are avoidable. They can create a lane for trucks on the left or we can concede that the toll itself is in the wrong place. Trucks coming through that toll have to brake suddenly, and it takes a truck a long time to stop."



'The loss is unimaginable'

Bhana said Nundkumar was a pivotal part of the Minority Front.

"She served on the NEC for the party alongside me, and she was brilliant as a young leader. She was key to many of the administration needs and innovations and was working toward becoming an advocate.

"She gave us a lot of legal advice and was a key person in that respect."

Bhana described her as always encouraging others.

He said:

Priyanka (Nundkumar) was always so bubbly and positive. It is a great loss to the youth and for the family.

Pradhil in turn was described as a happy person who was also very involved in the party.



"He was a young bubbly boy. I still treated him as a youngster even though he was in his early thirties. When they were both with me, they were like my children. We have lost our children. Pradhil was a wonderful young man who also learnt a lot through his mum's involvement in politics."

Bhana said news of the accident had initially led MF leader Shameem Thakur-Rajbansi to check on the couple.

"When we hear of an accident, we start thinking of who we know. We were thinking of them because we knew they were driving that way. When she (Thakur-Rajbansi) could not get hold of them, the alarm bells started going off.

"They always answered their phones, so it was very strange when they didn't. The news of the tragedy still has everyone in tatters. For Mrs Thakur-Rajbansi, the loss is unimaginable."



