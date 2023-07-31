'They have declared war': Off-duty LEAP officer killed in gang crossfire in Cape Town

A 37-year-old LEAP officer was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Mitchells Plain.

Toufeeq Williams was off duty and was with his daughter when he was killed.

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to find the perpetrators.

A 37-year-old off-duty LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officer was killed in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday afternoon when a stray bullet struck him in the head.



Toufeeq Williams and his two-year-old daughter were walking along the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets when he was killed. News24 was unable to establish the child's age at the time of publication.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said Williams had been caught in gang crossfire.



He was part of the Hanover Park LEAP deployment team and lived in Mitchells Plain.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's loved ones during this difficult time," Smith said, before adding that a R100 000 reward was being offered for any information that could lead to arrests and convictions of those invloved.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Williams had died on the scene.



He added:

Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to [his] head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Twigg said police had activated a 72-hour action plan to find the perpetrators.



"This entails the mobilisation and activation of all available resources to our disposal, which include specialised units, such as the provincial detectives, Organised Crime Investigation unit, forensic experts and intelligence structures and the activation of our informer network to track down those responsible for the incident," he said.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Norman Jantjies confirmed that the incident appeared to be gang-related.

He said there has been ongoing violence between the Firm Boys and Mongrels gangs over territory, drugs, women and money. "This is the very first LEAP officer to be killed in such a manner this year in the area. From what we understand from community members, the bullet was not meant for him at all."



He said:

He happened to be caught in the crossfire. Police have made some leads, and we hope to have an arrest soon because this murder was uncalled for.

"We are extremely happy that police initiated this action plan because it should send a strong message to those who did this cruel act that it will not be tolerated. We call on the community to work with the police in apprehending the suspects."



"Any information they have must be given to the police immediately so our streets can be rid of criminals," he added.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen expressed outrage.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Williams' family, loved ones and colleagues. I pray his baby daughter and everyone affected by this murder is receiving the necessary and required care," Allen said.

"To the LEAP family, I say, let this serve as our encouragement to drive criminals and their criminal activity out of our communities."

Allen said the gang war was raging between two gangs seeking to claim the territory.



"Both gangs should know that they have declared war on LEAP and the state in its entirety. Every ounce of law enforcement, the South African Police Service and all intelligence will be unleashed on them."

Anyone who has information about the shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



