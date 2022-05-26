21m ago

'They have defamed me' - Die Antwoord's former 'secret artist' hits back

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos and Tammy Petersen
Die Antwoord launches their album 'TEN$ION' at Arcade Empire in Pretoria.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images/Foto24
  • An artist who previously worked with Die Antwoord has hit out at the duo over claims that he was working against them.
  • Ben Jay Crossman recorded Die Antwoord's former foster son describing his alleged treatment while he lived with the musicians.
  • Gabriel Du Preez made damning claims against Waddy Jones and Anri Du Toit. The duo opted not to respond to his account in detail.

Die Antwoord's former "secret artist" Ben Jay Crossman has told News24 that he was shocked and in disbelief at the rap-rave duo's "dishonest, misleading and manipulative" response to claims of child abuse and exploitation.

"They painted me as a stalker. They have defamed me, they have tarnished my name, filled with lies. I am not colluding with any media sources, including News24. I am simply working with anybody who wants to spread the truth [about] the criminal antics of Die Antwoord.

"To paint me as a drop-out stoner… is not true. I have never messed up or underperformed; you can ask anyone who has ever been on set with them," Crossman said.

In a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday night, the rap-rave duo accused Crossman - their former artist and tour cameraman - of being behind an alleged "slander campaign" to tarnish their name and reputation. 

Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser) accused Crossman of "doctoring video footage" of them to make them seem like "bad people".

"Ben used to work for Die Antwoord as a tour cameraman until he got fired for being permanently stoned on the job," the statement read.

"Ever since then, Ben has dedicated his life to creating slander campaigns about Die Antwoord," it continued.

Crossman recorded a video of Die Antwoord's foster son, Gabriel "Tokkie" du Preez, speaking out about a decade of alleged abuse and neglect at the hands of the international music stars.

Former au pair to Die Antwoord seen wearing hoodie
The former au pair to Die Antwoord has echoed claims of child abuse made by Gabriel du Preez.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana, News24

During an interview with News24 last month, Du Preez said he was treated like the band's "child slave" and went back to living in poverty after helping them to achieve world fame.

Du Preez also accused Jones of showing him pornography as a minor, asking him and his underage sister to get undressed in front of them, and encouraging his violent behaviour after he stabbed his brother, Adri.

Du Preez told News24:

They made me feel like I was actually a slave. They adopted me to be a slave. They made me feel like I wasn't really being loved.

Die Antwoord failed to respond to the specific allegations Du Preez made and said they stopped supporting him financially after he ostensibly started taking drugs.

"Tokkie came from a very broken home. We tried our best to help him but unfortunately, you can't help someone who doesn't want to be helped. We urge Tokkie to turn himself in and seek professional help," the duo said.

Du Preez vehemently denied that he was a drug user. 

"I want to know how old I was when I went on drugs and when I went on drugs," Du Preez told News24. 

Gabriel du Preez pictured in front of his house
Gabriel du Preez has described the abuse he suffered at the hands of Die Antwoord's lead stars.
News24 Iavan Pijoos, News24

They also took the opportunity to inform their millions of followers that they have been in the studio recording "hot" new songs that are expected to be released soon. 

The police's Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit in Gauteng has since launched an investigation into the claims of abuse and criminality.

Two weeks ago, the Western Cape social development department obtained a court order from the Cape Town Children's Court, giving them access to check the safety of the duo's 17-year-old biological child.

The social workers were satisfied that their daughter was not in danger and she could remain in their care.


PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
