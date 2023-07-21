1h ago

Share

'They have done nothing': Winde bashes Cape Independent Party over secession talks

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at Cape Town Press Club.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at Cape Town Press Club.
Marvin Charles
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has launched a scathing attack on the Cape Independent Party, accusing it of doing nothing for voters.
  • Winde was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Friday afternoon.
  • The party responded, although Winde did not want to admit it, secession was the only hope for a better future for the people of the Western Cape.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has taken a swipe at the Cape Independence Party, stating it has done nothing for the people who voted for it. 

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Friday afternoon, Winde took the opportunity to motivate for the Provincial Powers Bill, which has drawn sharp criticism from political parties in the legislature. 

The bill will see the devolution of certain functions from national to provincial government.

Winde was asked during the question-and-answer session to comment on the movement for independence with respect to the Western Cape.

"Yes, I do have a comment. They [the Cape Independence Party] were tested in the last elections and I have heard nothing from them in the position they have been put in by the people that voted for them.

"I have heard nothing of them," he said. 

The Cape Independence Party has been pushing for independence for the Western Cape.

The party secured 19 000 votes during the 2021 local government elections and clinched two seats in the City of Cape Town council. 

READ | 'They are crying at the wrong funeral': Cele tears into DA's devolution of powers bid

It has repeatedly called for Winde to hold a referendum on the issue.

Responding to Winde's claims, the party said in a statement: "We are aware that Premier Winde is not one of our strongest supporters.

"He has made his disdain for the movement well known in the public sphere. Our councillors in the City of Cape Town have been working tirelessly with residents to tend to their concerns and issues."

It added the premier's comment brought to mind his party's election promises in 2019 it would deliver a provincial police force and rail service.

"However, we are yet to see anything of the sort in the Western Cape and as long as things stay the way that they are, we never will. The country, as a whole, is in trouble. These petty squabbles between politicians will bring us nowhere.

"Premier Winde might not want to admit it, but Cape independence [secession] is our only hope for a better future for the people of the Western Cape.

The party said:

We look forward to seeing him and the rest of the DA caucus in the Western Cape provincial parliament next year, where he will see what the Cape Independence Party is made of.
 

During a legislature sitting this week, the DA used its majority to vote on the establishment of an ad-hoc committee.

The committee would consider public comments and make recommendations to the legislature on the Provincial Powers Bill.

The committee will consist of 10 members, made up of the DA (six members), ANC (two), EFF (one), and one member to be nominated by GOOD/ACDP/FF Plus/Al Jama-ah.

The names of members representing the party must be submitted to the speaker within three days.

In May, the DA introduced the bill as part of its commitment to expand federal autonomy for capable provincial and local governments, and to empower it to manage devolved functions from the national government.

READ | Call to devolve police powers in Western Cape intensifies as lobby group approaches ConCourt

But opposition parties expressed concern about the bill, stating it posed a significant threat to the stability, unity and democratic fabric of the Western Cape and the country at large.

Winde also focused on the upcoming national elections, describing it as one of the most important elections for the country. 

"It's very important; the dream of the Rainbow Nation has basically shattered, and we haven't gotten where we need to be as a country," he said.

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape independence partydaalan windewestern capecape townpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 2587 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 89 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.10
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.99
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
961.90
+0.5%
Palladium
1,291.08
+0.5%
Gold
1,962.25
-0.4%
Silver
24.60
-0.6%
Brent-ruolie
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo