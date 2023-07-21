'They have done nothing': Winde bashes Cape Independent Party over secession talks

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has launched a scathing attack on the Cape Independent Party, accusing it of doing nothing for voters.

Winde was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Friday afternoon.

The party responded, although Winde did not want to admit it, secession was the only hope for a better future for the people of the Western Cape.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Friday afternoon, Winde took the opportunity to motivate for the Provincial Powers Bill, which has drawn sharp criticism from political parties in the legislature.

The bill will see the devolution of certain functions from national to provincial government.

Winde was asked during the question-and-answer session to comment on the movement for independence with respect to the Western Cape.

"Yes, I do have a comment. They [the Cape Independence Party] were tested in the last elections and I have heard nothing from them in the position they have been put in by the people that voted for them.

"I have heard nothing of them," he said.

The Cape Independence Party has been pushing for independence for the Western Cape.

The party secured 19 000 votes during the 2021 local government elections and clinched two seats in the City of Cape Town council.

It has repeatedly called for Winde to hold a referendum on the issue.

Responding to Winde's claims, the party said in a statement: "We are aware that Premier Winde is not one of our strongest supporters.

"He has made his disdain for the movement well known in the public sphere. Our councillors in the City of Cape Town have been working tirelessly with residents to tend to their concerns and issues."

It added the premier's comment brought to mind his party's election promises in 2019 it would deliver a provincial police force and rail service.

"However, we are yet to see anything of the sort in the Western Cape and as long as things stay the way that they are, we never will. The country, as a whole, is in trouble. These petty squabbles between politicians will bring us nowhere.

"Premier Winde might not want to admit it, but Cape independence [secession] is our only hope for a better future for the people of the Western Cape.

The party said:

We look forward to seeing him and the rest of the DA caucus in the Western Cape provincial parliament next year, where he will see what the Cape Independence Party is made of.

During a legislature sitting this week, the DA used its majority to vote on the establishment of an ad-hoc committee.

The committee would consider public comments and make recommendations to the legislature on the Provincial Powers Bill.

The committee will consist of 10 members, made up of the DA (six members), ANC (two), EFF (one), and one member to be nominated by GOOD/ACDP/FF Plus/Al Jama-ah.

The names of members representing the party must be submitted to the speaker within three days.

In May, the DA introduced the bill as part of its commitment to expand federal autonomy for capable provincial and local governments, and to empower it to manage devolved functions from the national government.

But opposition parties expressed concern about the bill, stating it posed a significant threat to the stability, unity and democratic fabric of the Western Cape and the country at large.

Winde also focused on the upcoming national elections, describing it as one of the most important elections for the country.

"It's very important; the dream of the Rainbow Nation has basically shattered, and we haven't gotten where we need to be as a country," he said.