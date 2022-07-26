1h ago

They must arrest the correct people, says sister of slain Mpumalanga traffic cop after woman, sons arrested

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Off-duty traffic officer Thabo Mashego was shot on Friday evening. (Supplied by SAPS)
Off-duty traffic officer Thabo Mashego was shot on Friday evening. (Supplied by SAPS)
  • A family is demanding answers after a pensioner and her two sons were arrested after a traffic cop was murdered.
  • The three were arrested after a hijacked vehicle was found in their yard.
  • The car belonged to slain Mpumalanga traffic officer Thabo Mashego.

A grieving Mpumalanga family has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the murder of their loved one.

Pinky Mashego told News24 her brother's death had left a huge void in their lives.

Thabo Mashego, 35, died after being shot by two armed suspects in Saselani, Bushbuckridge, on Friday at around 21:00.

The suspects fled in his VW Polo.

"We ask the police to apply all their resources to arrest my brother's assailants. His killers don't deserve bail. They must be kept in jail until they are convicted.

"Thabo's death has hurt our parents. They are in pain. They don't believe that they have lost him. He was young. His two minor children have been robbed of the love of their father. His children will grow up without a father," Pinky said.

She added his killers had planned his murder.

"They waited for him on the side of the road. They fired at his car, injuring him. He lost control of the vehicle. They then walked towards him, dragged my brother out of his car and fired at him.

"They later fled with his vehicle. His death is still a shock to us. How can they kill him for his car? Why did they kill him? What wrong has he done to them?" 

Pinky described Thabo as a popular person. 

"He was not selfish. He loved people, and people loved him too. He wanted to help everyone in the community. He had a good heart."

Pinky hesitantly welcomed the arrest of a 72-year-old woman and her two sons on Monday morning.

"We hope they have arrested the correct people. If not, they must then arrest those who killed him. We welcome their arrest. What we want is for his killers to be arrested. Those three people must tell the police who killed Thabo," she said.

Thabo was a traffic officer attached to the Mapulaneng Cost Centre.

Hijacked car
Thabo Mashego's hijacked car.
Supplied by Mpumalanga SAPS

He was off-duty and travelling with two friends when they came under attack from two armed men on Friday night.

Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the men emerged from the side of a road, wielding a firearm. 

"The suspects then signalled Mashego to stop. He refused to stop. This seemingly prompted the assailants to fire shots at the vehicle, subsequently injuring its occupants.

"Passers-by assisted Mashego and his passengers to reach Mapulane Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival. They [the hijackers] later fled with his car," Mmusi added.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Thabo's hijacked vehicle was found in the 72-year-old woman's yard.

Mohlala added officers in Bushbuckridge received information about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house in Angincourt. 

The car was covered with a white cloth. 

"Police went to the house where they found the pensioner. At first, the woman denied any knowledge of the vehicle. Members later discovered that the car was the one which was reportedly hijacked during an incident which claimed the life of the traffic officer.

"The car's battery was hidden inside the bedroom of one of the pensioner's sons. The old woman and her sons were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle."

Mohlala could not rule out the possibility of linking the suspects to Thabo's hijacking and murder.

The woman and her sons are expected to appear in court soon.

