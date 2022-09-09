'They must play with their grandchildren': KZN ANCYL supports Zuma, wants older people out of office

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has pledged its support for former president Jacob Zuma, saying it would support him during his corruption trial.

It also called for elders in the ANC leadership to make way for young blood.

The league, however, remained mum on the arrest of the director-general in the KZN premier's office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, saying it would be guided by its seniors in the ANC KZN structure.

"He is the former president, member of the ANC, no court of law has convicted him. He deserves our moral support like any other ANC member we would support," said ANCYL spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo on Friday.

Nomvalo was speaking at a media briefing where he announced the ANCYL provincial conference would be postponed due to administrative work that still needed to be completed.

In speaking about their support for Zuma, he said "we associate ourselves with the decision of the PEC [provincial executive committee] in KZN who support Zuma in his charges that he is facing".

Following the usual narrative from Zuma supporters, citing his struggle credentials and age, Nomvalo added: "He contributed a lot to struggle against apartheid. He is subjected to unfair treatment considering his age.

"He is [too] old to be going to court on a day-to-day basis. They took the right decision, and we support it.

"When he appears in court, we will go to court to unashamedly support him."

Older ANC members must retire

Nomvalo also called on the older members of the ANC to make way for the youth.

"Those that are 60 and above must play with their grandchildren. The problem is rigid old people who will not relinquish power.

"They have amassed enough of a [pay] package, they contributed toward [the] struggle against apartheid, but we will lose respect for some if they are selfish and want to rule forever."

He said the party still had "old conservative people who do not believe in change" within their ranks.

"There are many resolutions the ANC takes that it does not implement. Part of that issue is change in leadership and failure to represent the other generation that is up and coming.

"We say fearlessly that young people must contest places in the ANC. We don't want people sleeping in Parliament."

Nonhlanhla Mkhize

While Nomvalo was outspoken on the thrusting of youth to higher decision-making positions, he failed to take a position on the arrest of the director-general in the KZN premier's office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize.

"The ANC is a leader of society and must lead by example. When people are charged, we must let the law continue without interrupting the process. Anyone found on the wrong side of law must be charged."

He, however, reverted to the main ANC structure when asked if Mkhize should remain in office.

He said:

The ANC must make a determination if she must be in office. The ANC is handling the matter and we await the ANC to do so and then make a comment analysing what ANC says on the matter.

The provincial government has been mum on Mkhize's status as director-general since her arrest in relation to intimidation and defeating the ends of justice charges.



She is alleged to have tried to intimidate the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board who is a whistle blower in a multimillion-rand corruption case that saw tender processes being manipulated.



