They say they drink to 'forget their troubles' - tavern owner on why some patrons turn to alcohol

Zandile Khumalo
Deputy social development minister Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu. (Photo by Bulelwa Ginindza)
  • Mpumalanga tavern owners have asked the government to invest in substance abuse campaigns as a strategy to fight alcohol abuse.
  • This came during the deputy minister of social development's visit to Delmas as part of the campaign against foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.
  • Lack of recreational facilities for children, unemployment, and women looking after their children with no assistance are alleged to be some of the issues causing alcohol abuse.

Social Development Deputy Minister Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu has been asked to extend substance abuse campaigns to shebeens and taverns as a strategy to fight alcohol abuse in Mpumalanga.

This request came from tavern owners during the deputy ministers' visit to Delmas as part of the campaign against foetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

The event was also attended by Mpumalanga Social Development MEC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, as well as pregnant women, traditional leaders, and tavern owners.

Tavern owners said it was pointless to have once-off information sessions on specific days at churches but omit places where people consumed alcohol.

Local tavern owner Sikhumbuzo Makhubu, 38, pointed out to the deputy minister that the government had been absent at these establishments and was mostly seen only after a tragedy occurred.

"We need to change the communication strategy and walk together in this fight. There are no posters with government messaging in any place where alcohol is sold," added Makhubu.

He said as a tavern owner he heard stories of how people resorted to spending their time at taverns because there were no recreational facilities for children, young people were stressed due to unemployment, and women looked after their children with no assistance.

Makhubu said:

They tell me they drink because it is the only way they can forget their troubles.

Makhubu was part of the dialogues facilitated by the deputy minister on the 9-9-9 campaign against foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD). He said it was time to restore strength within families by dismantling old behaviours.

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa has the highest reported prevalence of FASD in the world. The country's overall FASD rate is estimated to be at least 6%.


Social development department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said there was no specific treatment for FASD, other than avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages during pregnancy.

Oliphant said the campaign would continue until Friday, which is International FASD Awareness Day.

The campaign would head to the Eastern Cape on Friday, said Oliphant.


