'They should not be kept as pets': Foundation calls for castration, sterilisation of pit bulls

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is calling for a ban against having pit bulls as domestic pets in South Africa.

The call comes in the wake of a spate of vicious killings involving the breed.

An online petition garnered more than 5 000 signatures in four days.

A foundation is calling on the South African government to castrate all male pit bulls and sterilise all females to prevent the future existence of the "vicious" dog breed.

The nation is still reeling in shock after 10-year-old Storm Nuku was killed by his family's two pit bulls in Gqeberha, a fortnight ago.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which was formed in 2008 to assist children and vulnerable communities, made the call in a 30 September letter to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

It pointed out that the Constitution states that all people have a right to life, but that pit bull breeders are taking away that right.

READ | Renewed warnings about pit bulls after another child is killed

It has also launched an online petition that calls on the government to impose a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals. In four days, the petition garnered about 5 000 signatures on change.org.

The petition will also be submitted to Didiza for consideration.

The foundation is not suggesting that existing pit bulls must be put down.

Instead, it recommends: That all male pit bulls be castrated to ensure "we do not have more of these vicious dogs again";

That all female dogs be sterilised to prevent further breeding;

Restrictions for general breeding of dogs and handling;

The consideration of licences for certain breeds, such as boerboels and rottweilers; and

That the police's K9 Unit should use pit bulls.

Petition organiser, Sizwe Kupelo, said he was calling for the immediate ban of the breed after years of vicious attacks on innocent citizens, including young children.

"Such a move would prevent further attacks and unnecessary deaths. We cannot continue sending out messages of condolences for something that can easily be prevented."

Kupelo also told Didiza that South Africa would not be the first country to make such a move and that countries such as Russia, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Portugal, as well as parts of Germany, China, Brazil and Australia have either banned the breed or imposed restrictions on ownership of the breed or its importation.

Getty Images

"We cannot continue losing young people like Storm Nuku to these vicious dogs that have shown time and again that they should not be kept as pets. May young Storm Nuku rest in perfect peace.

"The defence by pit bull lovers that it is how you raise the dog does not hold water. So many people, including joggers, have been attacked and killed by pit bulls," Kupelo added.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

He said it was time that the South African government took decisive steps.

The foundation called on other animal lovers and organisations to make similar calls to put more pressure on the government to ban "these vicious animals soon".







