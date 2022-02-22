'They trusted their uncle' - North West community in shock over ‘loving uncle’ who killed nephews

A 31-year-old man was killed by community members in Mothutlung.

He allegedly slit the throats of his two young nephews.

The community has been left in a state of disbelief.

On 16 February, the man picked up his 4 and 6-year-old nephews from their home in Mothutlung, claiming he was taking them to the shop to buy food.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said their mothers became worried when the children - who are cousins - did not return home later that evening.

Missing persons cases were opened on Thursday at about 01:15 at the local police station, said Myburgh.

A search for the children was immediately launched by police and community members. It carried on throughout the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, community members eventually traced the uncle, but did not inform the police. Instead, he was allegedly interrogated and assaulted.

"As a result, he pointed out the children's bodies, found in the bushes behind a church between Extension 1 and 2, with throats allegedly slit with a sharp object.

"Subsequent to the gruesome discovery, members of the community took the law into their own hands by allegedly killing and setting alight the uncle, aged 31, at about 10:00 today [Thursday]."

Disbelief

Several community members told News24 they were shocked to hear of the crime and were further perplexed that the children were murdered by their own uncle.

James Serepha, 69, who has been living in Mothutlung for more than 40 years, said the community was shocked because the township was generally peaceful.

Serepha said:

This thing surprised everybody because we did not expect it, and it's the first time this has happened. We've never had this happen before, for all these years.

What added to the community's disbelief was that the uncle was seen as a very loving man, who took care of his nephews.

He often took them to school and would use his social grant money to buy food for the children.

"The kids used to go with the uncle whenever he called them to buy something for him. They were very close because they lived in one house. So that particular day, after the uncle got the R350 [grant] from the post office, he called them as usual, saying they must go with him to the shop, so he can buy something for them," Serepha said.

"They trusted their uncle because he always did that."

Other community members, who knew the family, echoed similar statements that the uncle played a loving and active role in his nephews' lives.

Another community member, Joseph Mathope, 66, who has spent most of his life in Mothutlung, said the community was stunned by what happened, and extremely unhappy that such violence was meted out to two children in their township.

The murders of the two minor boys have left the community with a sense of unease and fear.

"Most of the kids that play with those kids that were killed are shivering. They can't cope," Serepha said.

He added:

They don't trust anybody. Any person or man, they don't trust. Now they are fearful.





Mob justice

Serepha said the community took the law into their own hands because they were furious and did not want to take the chance that the man may be released from police custody and commit the same acts of which he was accused.

"You ask yourself, a person like that should not live in this community. When he starts to do this, it's not good. You can forgive him, but you don't know what he's going to do after three days. He can do the very same thing."

He said the uncle's killing might also serve as a warning to other criminals.

Mathope said the community was fed up because arrested criminals were often back on the streets after allegedly being released by police.

"That is why they take it [the law] into their own hands," Mathope said.

