'They wanted to be in the limelight', says man accused of raping his relatives

The man accused of multiple rapes of relatives and the rape and murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk got upset when asked if he had a high sex drive.

"You just want to make me angry, sir," he told the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He can't be named because he faces 20 charges, including raping and impregnating his daughter and then raping the child his daughter bore.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst asked him repeatedly about his sex drive because his daughter had testified that she was raped frequently. He is also accused of raping three underage girls.

Badenhorst said the girl testified that he liked underage girls.

The accused insisted that he did not molest or rape minors and accused them of saying this for attention.

"They wanted to be in the limelight," he said. "They said they will be on TV. They wanted to feel good. You know where they stay, and they heard they will be on TV and on cameras," the accused said.

Badenhorst said the accused's sister spotted him outside a brothel in Parow, Cape Town, on the day Tazne disappeared, but he vehemently denied this.

Tazne vanished from her home in Elsies River on 7 February 2020. At the time, he had skipped parol and did not pitch up for a court date where he was accused of severely assaulting his daughter.

The day before Tazne disappeared, his ex-girlfriend said he arrived at her house after more than 20 years and tried to rekindle their relationship.



He is accused of raping his daughter for an extended period, but he insisted it was the other way around and that she initiated it by dragging him into bushes and throwing herself on him.

His cross-examination moved on to the last time he saw Tazne alive. He said four foreign nationals murdered her after initially stopping for directions. He claimed they were kidnapping victims and had been driven to Worcester, then dropped off. Then the four came back for them, tied him up, and murdered Tazne. He said one of the murderers had a white substance smeared on her face, and they all wore black.

Tazne's left hand was sawn off when her body was eventually found.

The trial continues.



