43m ago

add bookmark

'They wanted to be in the limelight', says man accused of raping his relatives

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tazne van Wyk's grave.
Tazne van Wyk's grave.
Peter Abrahams
  • The man charged with murdering little Tazne van Wyk got upset when questioned about his sex drive in the Western Cape High Court.
  • The man is accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Tazne in 2020.
  • He claims four foreigners murdered her after they tied him up.

The man accused of multiple rapes of relatives and the rape and murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk got upset when asked if he had a high sex drive.

"You just want to make me angry, sir," he told the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He can't be named because he faces 20 charges, including raping and impregnating his daughter and then raping the child his daughter bore.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst asked him repeatedly about his sex drive because his daughter had testified that she was raped frequently. He is also accused of raping three underage girls.

Badenhorst said the girl testified that he liked underage girls.

The accused insisted that he did not molest or rape minors and accused them of saying this for attention.

READ | Tazne van Wyk murder trial: Accused plays blame game as horrific allegations emerge in court

"They wanted to be in the limelight," he said. "They said they will be on TV. They wanted to feel good. You know where they stay, and they heard they will be on TV and on cameras," the accused said.

Badenhorst said the accused's sister spotted him outside a brothel in Parow, Cape Town, on the day Tazne disappeared, but he vehemently denied this.

Tazne vanished from her home in Elsies River on 7 February 2020. At the time, he had skipped parol and did not pitch up for a court date where he was accused of severely assaulting his daughter.

The day before Tazne disappeared, his ex-girlfriend said he arrived at her house after more than 20 years and tried to rekindle their relationship.

He is accused of raping his daughter for an extended period, but he insisted it was the other way around and that she initiated it by dragging him into bushes and throwing herself on him.

His cross-examination moved on to the last time he saw Tazne alive. He said four foreign nationals murdered her after initially stopping for directions. He claimed they were kidnapping victims and had been driven to Worcester, then dropped off. Then the four came back for them, tied him up, and murdered Tazne. He said one of the murderers had a white substance smeared on her face, and they all wore black.

Tazne's left hand was sawn off when her body was eventually found.

The trial continues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tazne van wykcape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about President Cyril Ramaphosa contradicting the Zondo Commission's findings on cadre deployment?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no biggie, the commission findings really aren't binding
4% - 85 votes
Not surprised that he'd downplay criticism of the ANC
41% - 870 votes
It's just more politicking on the road to Nasrec
17% - 366 votes
Typical of CR to be inconsistent about fighting graft
38% - 819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.16
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,736.62
+0.0%
Silver
18.84
-0.8%
Palladium
1,989.00
-0.7%
Platinum
870.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
62,656
+0.3%
All Share
69,367
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,993
+1.5%
Industrial 25
84,862
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,582
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo