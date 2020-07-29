'They were about to have Sunday lunch' - family speaks on triple farm murders

The three family members were attacked at a farm in Hartswater, Northern Cape.



Five people have since been arrested in connection with the triple murder.

Two vehicles were taken during the attack.

"They were about to sit down to Sunday lunch when they were attacked… they always hit you when you are most vulnerable."



This is among the details to emerge from the scene of a Northern Cape farm attack and kidnapping, in which the body of an elderly couple and their daughter have been found.

Attacked were Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their eldest daughter Elzabe, 54, who lived on a smallholding in Hartswater, Northern Cape.

Wikus Taljaard, the couple's son-in-law, married to a younger sister, told News24 on Tuesday evening: "It seems they were just about to have Sunday lunch. It seems my dad [in-law] went out of the house, and they hit him with a half-brick, to neutralise him. Inside, there was a lot of blood in Elzabe's room, the kitchen and bathroom. After that, it seems they took them away by car."

ALSO READ | UPDATE: Bodies of elderly Northern Cape parents found after farm attack

Later that Sunday afternoon, family members had tried to reach the three – and when they could not, had raised the alarm.

When the first help had arrived at the farm, the Sunday lunch still stood on the family table – untouched.

There had been little progress in determining their location during the night – until one of their two cars had been spotted, leading to detention of suspects. This had led to the discovery of Elzabe's body, in an area called Taung, north of Hartswater.

"She was in an isolated field. She had knife wounds, and trauma to the head," his brother-in-law explained.

The search then continued for Danie and Breggie.

Taljaard said that his elderly in-laws had lived in a farmhouse, but had sold off the land surrounding it. He had worked as a farmer, but had since retired. The area is under irrigation, and crops such as lucerne and pecan nuts are most popular.

Asked if the couple had security concerns, he replied: "They did, but what can you do? Live with it, manage it."

His in-laws were a "religious" family, and cared deeply for their surrounding farming community. Recently, his father-in-law had taken an elderly retired farmworker to hospital for treatment, and spent the day by his side.

"These are good people, lovely people – they have been doing so much for the community," Taljaard said.

Recently, however, their miniature Doberman pinscher had been killed – around two weeks ago.

"My Dad said it was a snake – but it's quite cold for snakes in winter, isn't it?" speculated Taljaard.

Of the attack itself, he said:

It was quite strange: nothing was taken, except for the vehicles. And no money has been withdrawn from any of their accounts. So why did they (the attackers) need to take them away?

After the first vehicle had been spotted, in the days that had followed, their second vehicle, a Nissan Micra, had been found around 60km away.

The family was already reeling from Elzabe's death, and Taljaard said: "This is one helluva wake-up call. We have to make South Africa work, together – but this is not how to do it…"

At the time of the interview, before 17:00 on Tuesday, Taljaard and his family were still waiting anxiously for news about the elderly couple.

But shortly after conducting the interview, Taljaard called back, to inform News24: "They have just found my parents. They're gone …"

He added: "We wanted to move them down to Cape Town – but we were a bit late for that."

Instead, they would be driving up to the Northern Cape, to say farewell.

"It's going to be a helluva long road ahead," Taljaard said.

Five suspects were arrested at different points on Tuesday.