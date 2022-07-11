'They were killed for nothing' - family of brothers slain in Nomzamo tavern massacre

Soweto residents called for the arrest of the gunmen involved in the tavern killings.

One family lost two brothers in the shooting.

A survivor of the deadly incident says he needs counselling.

A man, who lost two of his nephews during the massacre at the Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, was lost for words.

Mbuyiseni Mjoli cut a lonely figure, standing behind the police tape, as the bodies of 14 victims were taken away. The 15th person died later in hospital on Sunday.

The soft-spoken Mjoli said he had lost two of his relatives – Sithembiso and Luyanda Mjoli. The brothers were at the tavern when armed men opened fire at patrons.

Mjoli said:

I was at home, sleeping, when I was awoken by gunshots. I later received a call that people had been killed at the tavern. I ran [to the tavern], and was told that Sithembiso had been taken to hospital. Luyanda was lying among the deceased people.

He added that, around 06:00, he received a call from the hospital that Sithembiso had died.

"Their father, who is my brother, can't speak. He is emotional and hurt. I didn't know that my brother's sons would die in such a brutal manner. They were killed for nothing."

Mjoli said it was not the first time he heard gunshots being fired near the tavern.

#NomzamoTavern Two more Pathology Service vehicles leaving with some of the bodies of 14 patrons killed at Nomzamo Tavern on Saturday night. Some bodies were found lying on the street according to neighbours @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/t00td9XG8f — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 10, 2022

READ | They came in with the intention to kill - Gauteng top cop on tavern massacre that claimed 15

Mjoli's older brother, Bheki, called for police to frequently patrol the area.

He said the tavern was frequented by young people.

Bheki said:

We are pleading with our police to be visible. They must search patrons going into the place, for guns. People can't have fun at a place that is frequented by gunmen. Something must be done.

A visibly shocked eyewitness and survivor of the ordeal said he needed counselling. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he was playing pool when three gunmen arrived.

"They opened fire. They didn't say a word. They were armed with an AK47 and pistols.

"My life was spared because I hid under the pool table. They didn't see me. Next to me, there were bodies riddled with bullets.

"I am lucky to be alive. I was saved by the pool table. It took me more than an hour to come out."

He said:

They meant business. I saw when people were falling to the ground, some victims sustained more than one bullet wound. Their blood was flowing to where I was. I pretended to be dead.

"I don't know how I survived. I am lucky to be alive. I'm traumatised and need counselling," he said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the armed men.

