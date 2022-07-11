11m ago

add bookmark

'They were killed for nothing' - family of brothers slain in Nomzamo tavern massacre

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Several people were shot dead at a Soweto tavern.
Several people were shot dead at a Soweto tavern.
PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan, News24
  • Soweto residents called for the arrest of the gunmen involved in the tavern killings.
  • One family lost two brothers in the shooting.
  • A survivor of the deadly incident says he needs counselling.

A man, who lost two of his nephews during the massacre at the Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, was lost for words.

Mbuyiseni Mjoli cut a lonely figure, standing behind the police tape, as the bodies of 14 victims were taken away. The 15th person died later in hospital on Sunday.

The soft-spoken Mjoli said he had lost two of his relatives – Sithembiso and Luyanda Mjoli. The brothers were at the tavern when armed men opened fire at patrons.

Mjoli said:

I was at home, sleeping, when I was awoken by gunshots. I later received a call that people had been killed at the tavern. I ran [to the tavern], and was told that Sithembiso had been taken to hospital. Luyanda was lying among the deceased people.

He added that, around 06:00, he received a call from the hospital that Sithembiso had died.

"Their father, who is my brother, can't speak. He is emotional and hurt. I didn't know that my brother's sons would die in such a brutal manner. They were killed for nothing."

Mjoli said it was not the first time he heard gunshots being fired near the tavern.

READ | They came in with the intention to kill - Gauteng top cop on tavern massacre that claimed 15

Mjoli's older brother, Bheki, called for police to frequently patrol the area.

He said the tavern was frequented by young people.

Bheki said:

We are pleading with our police to be visible. They must search patrons going into the place, for guns. People can't have fun at a place that is frequented by gunmen. Something must be done.

A visibly shocked eyewitness and survivor of the ordeal said he needed counselling. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he was playing pool when three gunmen arrived.

"They opened fire. They didn't say a word. They were armed with an AK47 and pistols.

"My life was spared because I hid under the pool table. They didn't see me. Next to me, there were bodies riddled with bullets.

"I am lucky to be alive. I was saved by the pool table. It took me more than an hour to come out."

He said: 

They meant business. I saw when people were falling to the ground, some victims sustained more than one bullet wound. Their blood was flowing to where I was. I pretended to be dead.

"I don't know how I survived. I am lucky to be alive. I'm traumatised and need counselling," he said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the armed men.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomzamo taverngautengjohannesburgshootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
24% - 397 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
48% - 800 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
29% - 485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.96
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,741.76
-0.1%
Silver
19.30
-0.1%
Palladium
2,109.07
-3.5%
Platinum
891.51
-0.8%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
0.0%
All Share
68,327
0.0%
Resource 10
64,789
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,493
0.0%
Financial 15
14,874
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo