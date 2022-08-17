28m ago

add bookmark

'They were killed for nothing' - grief-stricken mom of slain Mazibuko sisters

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Samaria Mazibuko holding pictures of her slain daughters.
Samaria Mazibuko holding pictures of her slain daughters.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A mother's fear for her safety ended when the man suspected of killing her two daughters was arrested.
  • Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna allegedly killed Samaria Mazibuko's two daughters and another woman.
  • Nkuna also allegedly confessed to killing Hillary Gardee.

"I thought he would come and finish me off."

These were the words of 66-year-old Samaria Mazibuko who lost her two daughters, one of whom was a police officer.

Mazibuko battled to contain her emotions as she spoke about the murder of her daughters, Pretty, 41, and Marcia, a 46-year-old Ngodwana police station sergeant, on 15 May in KaNyamazane.

Multiple murder accused Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, a 36-year-old man who allegedly confessed to the murder of Hillary Gardee, is accused of killing the siblings. He was dating Marcia at the time of the murders.

"They were killed for nothing. I still wonder what wrong they had done to him. He should have approached me and spared my children's lives if they owed him money. He is ruthless.

"He doesn't deserve mercy. He belongs in jail. He mustn't be allowed to step out of jail again. He is a danger to women in the country," Mazibuko added.

READ | Man accused of killing Hillary Gardee appears for murders of cop, sister

On that day, Mazibuko got home from church when her daughters arrived separately to visit her.

"They then left. Later at night, a phone rang. As I answered it, I saw a large crowd outside my gate calling me to come because something terrible had happened. We walked and stopped near Pretty's BMW 1 series. The car was riddled with bullets.

"Inside the car, Pretty was seated, her body riddled with bullets. One bullet hit her in the head. I tried taking her out of the car when someone told me to go into her house. Inside, there was another person who had been shot.

"That person was Marcia. She was lying near the door with bullet wounds. I was shocked and weak. Why did he kill my daughters? What offence had they done to him?" Mazibuko asked.

'I buried them'

"I was expecting that my daughters would bury me. Unfortunately, I buried them. They have left me with their children and grandchildren who want answers from me. My children gave me the energy to be alive. 

"Nkuna has left me with the huge task of raising my grandchildren and great-grandchildren alone. I raised my three daughters alone without their father."

Mazibuko added that she saw Nkuna with the police at Pretty's home on 14 August.

Nkuna was arrested in KwaThema in Springs on 11 August while in alleged possession of a loaded pistol.

He made a brief appearance in the KaNyamazane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on murder charges.

The case was postponed to 6 September.

During his arrest, he allegedly confessed to Gardee's murder.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Nkuna is also expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court for robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It is also alleged that on 6 August, he lured Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi, 27, to Sundra, Mpumalanga, and that he strangled her and fled in her Mercedes-Benz.

She died in hospital the following day.

Mazibuko added: "I am relieved that he was arrested before he killed me too. I prayed day and night for the police to arrest him. Unfortunately, he had done more damage before his arrest. He had taken away another innocent soul.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: 'Alleged killer didn't disclose all pending cases, convictions'

Meanwhile, Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa and Albert Gama are in custody awaiting trial for Gardee's murder.

A fifth person was expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man has been charged with defeating the ends of justice after he was allegedly linked to Gardee's cellphone and laptop.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2250 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
48% - 9905 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
37% - 7536 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 748 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.66
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,772.01
-0.2%
Silver
19.97
-0.9%
Palladium
2,146.00
-0.7%
Platinum
929.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
92.34
-3.0%
Top 40
64,072
-1.0%
All Share
70,886
-0.9%
Resource 10
63,385
-3.1%
Industrial 25
87,077
0.0%
Financial 15
16,163
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo