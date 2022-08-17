'They were killed for nothing' - grief-stricken mom of slain Mazibuko sisters

A mother's fear for her safety ended when the man suspected of killing her two daughters was arrested.

Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna allegedly killed Samaria Mazibuko's two daughters and another woman.

Nkuna also allegedly confessed to killing Hillary Gardee.

"I thought he would come and finish me off."

These were the words of 66-year-old Samaria Mazibuko who lost her two daughters, one of whom was a police officer.

Mazibuko battled to contain her emotions as she spoke about the murder of her daughters, Pretty, 41, and Marcia, a 46-year-old Ngodwana police station sergeant, on 15 May in KaNyamazane.

Multiple murder accused Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, a 36-year-old man who allegedly confessed to the murder of Hillary Gardee, is accused of killing the siblings. He was dating Marcia at the time of the murders.

"They were killed for nothing. I still wonder what wrong they had done to him. He should have approached me and spared my children's lives if they owed him money. He is ruthless.

"He doesn't deserve mercy. He belongs in jail. He mustn't be allowed to step out of jail again. He is a danger to women in the country," Mazibuko added.

On that day, Mazibuko got home from church when her daughters arrived separately to visit her.

"They then left. Later at night, a phone rang. As I answered it, I saw a large crowd outside my gate calling me to come because something terrible had happened. We walked and stopped near Pretty's BMW 1 series. The car was riddled with bullets.

"Inside the car, Pretty was seated, her body riddled with bullets. One bullet hit her in the head. I tried taking her out of the car when someone told me to go into her house. Inside, there was another person who had been shot.

"That person was Marcia. She was lying near the door with bullet wounds. I was shocked and weak. Why did he kill my daughters? What offence had they done to him?" Mazibuko asked.

'I buried them'

"I was expecting that my daughters would bury me. Unfortunately, I buried them. They have left me with their children and grandchildren who want answers from me. My children gave me the energy to be alive.

"Nkuna has left me with the huge task of raising my grandchildren and great-grandchildren alone. I raised my three daughters alone without their father."

Mazibuko added that she saw Nkuna with the police at Pretty's home on 14 August.

Nkuna was arrested in KwaThema in Springs on 11 August while in alleged possession of a loaded pistol.

He made a brief appearance in the KaNyamazane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on murder charges.

The case was postponed to 6 September.

During his arrest, he allegedly confessed to Gardee's murder.

Nkuna is also expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court for robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It is also alleged that on 6 August, he lured Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi, 27, to Sundra, Mpumalanga, and that he strangled her and fled in her Mercedes-Benz.

She died in hospital the following day.

Mazibuko added: "I am relieved that he was arrested before he killed me too. I prayed day and night for the police to arrest him. Unfortunately, he had done more damage before his arrest. He had taken away another innocent soul.

Meanwhile, Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa and Albert Gama are in custody awaiting trial for Gardee's murder.

A fifth person was expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man has been charged with defeating the ends of justice after he was allegedly linked to Gardee's cellphone and laptop.