18m ago

Share

'They were shooting at the vehicle': Mayco member recalls hijacking attempt in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town MMC Roberto Quintas came under fire from an attempted hijacking in Democracy Way, Joe Slovo.
Cape Town MMC Roberto Quintas came under fire from an attempted hijacking in Democracy Way, Joe Slovo.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, acces
  • City of Cape Town Mayco member for transport, Roberto Quintas, was the victim of an attempted hijacking.
  • The attackers and his VIP protectors were involved in a shootout.
  • A man was arrested and is under police guard in hospital.

City of Cape Town Mayco member for transport, Roberto Quintas, is grateful that he escaped unharmed from an attempted hijacking that ended in a shootout between his VIP protectors and the attackers.

Quintas was travelling to Phoenix from Joe Slovo after a site visit when the armed assailants shot at the City of Cape Town VIP vehicle in which he was travelling.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He told News24 he was sitting in the front seat alongside one of his protectors when the gunshots went off in Democracy Way.

"The protector said 'Councillor, get down. Get down.' I looked out of the window, and two men were running toward our vehicle on the side I was seated on. They were shooting at the vehicle, at which point my VIP driver returned fire and was able to fend off the assailants."

Quintas said a local security company caught one of the alleged attackers, who was arrested.

He said the man showed the VIP protectors where he threw his firearm.

READ | Fired City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi makes appearance at council meeting

He added that he didn't know the motive for the attack. He suspects it was an opportunistic armed robbery attempt.

He said the attack gave him a lived experience of what the City's contractors and employees experience when working in communities:

I now understand the very real concern for safety that many of our staff and contractors are living with on a daily basis while trying to deliver services to the residents of Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said police in Milnerton were investigating an attempted hijacking case.

"The firearm used by the suspect was recovered and handed in as an exhibit. No one else was injured during the ordeal. The suspect has been hospitalised under police guard and will appear in court soon on the mentioned charge. The second suspect is still at large," he added.

Cape Town's MMC for Safety and security, JP Smith, said he was relieved VIP protectors prevented the hijacking.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townroberto quintaswestern capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 915 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 2765 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.33
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.63
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,024.15
-1.9%
Palladium
1,414.34
-2.4%
Gold
1,960.20
+0.1%
Silver
23.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
78.36
+1.9%
Top 40
70,332
0.0%
All Share
75,622
0.0%
Resource 10
66,549
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,899
0.0%
Financial 15
14,778
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo