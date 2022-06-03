29m ago

add bookmark

'They wished to silence him': KZN DA councillor survives attempted 'hit' as vehicle peppered with bullets

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Councillor Shelembe's vehicle which sustained five bullets.
Councillor Shelembe's vehicle which sustained five bullets.
supplied
  • A DA councillor in the Zululand District Municipality was shot at while driving in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday. 
  • Swelakhe Shelembe's vehicle was shot at multiple times. 
  • The DA in KZN believes the shooting may be politically motivated and linked to a graft probe Shelembe had worked on. 

A DA Zululand district councillor investigating corruption at a municipality in the region, survived an attempt on his life on Thursday, with the party charging that it was an intimidation tactic to scare him off.

DA councillor Swelakhe Shelembe was driving in Vryheid, along with a municipality assigned bodyguard, when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

Shelembe and the bodyguard survived the shooting and were currently in a safe house. Five bullets penetrated his vehicle, the DA said on Friday. 

Though no evidence for the motive of the shooting had been determined yet, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal believed it was politically motivated because of Shelembe's work. 

READ | Senior EFF member gunned down in KZN

The party called on the police to act swiftly.

The Zululand District Municipality, which includes several municipalities, is governed by the IFP. 

Shelembe was chairing a multi-party ethics committee in the Abaqulusi municipality, which falls under Zululand. 

The committee was said to be probing allegations of corruption and irregular expenditure by the mayor, speaker and deputy mayor. 

The mayor in Abaqulusi is Mncedisi Maphisa. The accusations of corruption stem from the expenditure of over a million rand for the hiring of a vehicle and security for the mayor.

The expenditure was seen as irregular, with the municipality questioning it. 

ALSO READ | Zululand District municipality feels vindicated by high court ruling

DA leader Francois Rodgers said the party condemned the shooting and alleged a link between the incident and Shelembe's committee work. 

"It is clear to the DA that this terrible act against Cllr. Shelembe was the work of powerful politicians and officials who wished to silence him and strike fear into councillors to protect themselves.

Rodgers said:

The DA calls on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to leave no stone unturned in finding the hitmen and those that ordered [the] hit, no matter how high up the politician chain they may be.

 A source told News24 that the report, which was to be presented to the council next week, would find against the mayor. 

KZN DA member and MP Dean McPherson said the DA believed the purpose of the attack was to intimidate Shelembe and other councillors. 

"We believe this was an intimidation tactic for all the councillors as the report was set to be presented next week," McPherson said. 



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daifpkwazulu-natalvryheidpoliticscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5685 votes
No
53% - 6293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.49
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.48
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.64
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,864.56
-0.2%
Silver
22.32
+0.1%
Palladium
2,033.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,024.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
117.61
+1.1%
Top 40
64,887
+0.7%
All Share
71,509
+0.7%
Resource 10
77,127
-0.2%
Industrial 25
77,955
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,486
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo