Thief steals 93-year-old man's 'irreplaceable' bicycle gifted by parents for 21st birthday

Neville Vimpany's parents gave him a Raleigh Western Flyer bicycle on his 21st birthday in 1950.

A thief stole it while he was drawing cash at an ATM on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old Gqeberha man is heartbroken and wants his irreplaceable and priceless bike back.

His parents bought the Raleigh Western Flyer bike in 1950 for 15 British pounds, and for 72 years Vimpany rode it with pride.

He had placed the bike on the pavement before proceeding to the ATM at Builders Warehouse in 17th Avenue, Walmer.

Vimpany said when he turned around after finishing the transaction, the bike was gone.

"I did not think for one second [that] to draw a R100 from an ATM I would lose my bike.

"I am very bitter, and I feel silly that I put in out of sight."

Asked what he would say to the thief, Vimpany said: "I would say give me my bike back, you thief."

His sons, Richard and Chris, have offered a reward of between R1 000 and R5 000 for the return of the bike.

Chris said:

We are offering a reward to the thief because you know even though it's wrong to steal; we just desperately want it back. Maybe the thief wanted money but he will have more money if he returns it. Dad is absolutely mortified.

Chris said his father was upset and felt God had let him down.

"He always prays for the protection of himself and his bicycle. I think he is just really sad."

Richard added the bike was irreplaceable and priceless to his father as it had sentimental value.

According to him, the thief casually climbed onto the bicycle and rode off in the direction of Walmer Township.

"This bicycle is irreplaceable to my dad and therefore a cash reward is available to the person that can secure its return. Please keep an eye open around the Walmer area in particular," Richard said on a social media post.

Vimpany used the bike for the first time to travel to the University of Natal in Durban where he had studied mechanical engineering.

After graduating, he went to England and served in the Royal Air Force for six years as a pilot and resumed using his bike when he returned to South Africa.

He farmed sheep in the Karoo before renting out the farm and moved to Gqeberha in 1981 where he stays.

He and his bike have been inseparable.

"The bike is his only form of transport. He is too old to drive a car and can't walk properly but he rides excellently," Chris said.

The Vimpany brothers have reported the incident at the Walmer police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of theft was being investigated by Walmer police.

She added the incident was reported by Vimpany on Wednesday morning.

"A photo of the bicycle, description and owner's information had been circulated."

No arrest has been made at this stage, said Rensburg.

