Thieves break into Gauteng mosque, steal TV, laptop

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Seven men overpowered a lone security guard before stealing valuables from a mosque in Lenasia.
  • After ransacking the Musallah Fatah Mosque, the suspects allegedly wrote Islamophobic messages on the walls. 
  • Police are investigating a case of business robbery and have asked the public to help them find the suspects.

Gauteng police have launched a hunt for seven men who broke into the Musallah Fatah Mosque in Lenasia and stole valuable items, including a television set and laptop. 

The suspects tied up the lone security guard and locked him in the guard room before breaking into the mosque. 

It is alleged the suspects vandalised the mosque and wrote Islamophobic messages on the walls before fleeing.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects fled in a stolen minibus.

Masondo added the police recovered the white VW minibus in Anchorville, Lenasia, but the suspects remained at large. 

The incident occurred at 01:00 on Friday at the Nirvana Drive mosque in Lenasia’s Extension 1.

Masondo said: "The police are investigating a case of business robbery and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
