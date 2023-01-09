Thieves ransack Gift of the Givers' office and steal Western Cape fire victims' relief packs

21m ago

Unknown thieves ransacked the offices of the Gift of the Givers in Cape Town at the weekend.
Supplied
  • Burglars broke into the offices of the Gift of the Givers at the weekend.
  • They made off with a laptop, office chairs, a desk, TV sets and relief packs for the Western Cape fire victims.
  • 'These people not only stole from the Gift of the Givers, they also stole from the community,' said the organisation's Ali Sablay.

Criminals ransacked the offices of the Gift of the Givers in Cape Town at the weekend and made off with a laptop, TVs, office chairs and relief packs for the Western Cape fire victims.

The project manager of the humanitarian organisation, Ali Sablay told News24 that a staff member noticed the offices had been broken into when they reported for duty on Monday morning.

He said the stolen laptop had the names of people and charity organisations who required relief.

Sablay said the theft of this data would delay aid as the organisations would be required to re-register.

These people not only stole from the Gift of the Givers, they also stole from the community because all that information has to be recaptured. That is unfortunate for the underprivileged people of the Western Cape. People registered for food parcels and wheelchairs. Soup kitchens and schools can't register [for aid]. Our team had prepared packs for the Western Cape fire victims, which has been unfortunately stolen as well.

He said the Gift of the Givers was one of the few organisations that continued operations in the area despite its crippling high crime rate. 

"Many non-governmental organisations don't want to work in the Cape Flats [and surrounding areas] because they say communities don't assist them. Gift of the Givers is one of the few that still has soup kitchens in these communities where it tries to better the lives of children," he said. 

Sablay said the burglary did not affect its warehouse, and the organisation would continue its operations. 

READ | 'My kids have no school uniforms, stationery': 192 people lose homes, belongings in Khayelitsha blaze

He said 11 people caught with stolen goods had been taken in for questioning. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the burglary was reported on Monday morning and they were investigating.

He said no arrests had yet been made.

