7m ago

add bookmark

Thieves rob thousands of Eastern Cape pupils of library services during lockdown

accreditation
Mkhuseli Sizani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Newtown Library in Fort Beaufort was ransacked during the lockdown and remains closed.
The Newtown Library in Fort Beaufort was ransacked during the lockdown and remains closed.
Mkhuseli Sizani
  • Two public libraries in Fort Beaufort, closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, have not reopened after they were ransacked by vandals.
  • The pupils at 12 schools have been deprived of crucial services, such as free internet access.
  • They must now fork out more than R30 for taxis to take them to another library.

Thousands of pupils from a dozen schools in Fort Beaufort have been deprived of their library services after public libraries were ransacked and vandalised during the Covid lockdown.

Parents blame the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality for leaving Washington Bongco Library in Empolweni and Newtown Library in Newtown without security guards during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Newtown Library has become a public toilet and free lodging. Computers, a television set, books and valuable learning materials have been stolen. Windows are smashed; the roof and walls damaged.

At Washington Bongco Library, windows have been damaged, the fence stolen, and the children’s play park vandalised. At least the doors remain secured by burglar bars.

Pupils from Newtown High School, St Joseph Primary School and Newton (UCC) Junior Secondary School used to go to the Newtown Library.

GroundUp
Washington Bongco library in Fort Beaufort was also vandalised during the lockdown and remains closed. Windows are smashed, the fence stolen and the play park damaged.
GroundUp Mkhuseli Sizani

Desmond Gysman, principal at St Joseph, said: "We have about 460 learners from Grades R to 9. Some of them are from rural areas. The library’s closure has an adverse effect on learning and teaching. Learners have no valuable learning material like computers to do research. The learners’ writing and reading skills have been severely affected."

Elodene Andries, a parent, blamed both the community and the municipality. 

"Day and night amapara [drug users] are vandalising the library and the community is not stopping them. They steal every valuable material in order to fund their drug habits," she said.

"Our children used to come here and do their school work because they also had access to free wi-fi.

ALSO READ | Durban man arrested for shooting Hawks crime intelligence cop

"But now we have to spend R30 on taxi fare for our learners to go to the main library in town to do their school assignments. But even there, the service have been affected because it is currently being renovated," she said.

The closure of Washington Bongco Library has left pupils from Inyibiba, Kwaqaka, Tinis, Ilingelabantu and Maqoma primary schools, Qaka combined school, and Eyabantu, Sakhululeka and Thubalethu senior secondary schools stranded.

GroundUP
The Newtown Library in Fort Beaufort was ransacked during the lockdown and valuable study materials, books, a television set and computers were stolen.
GroundUp Mkhuseli Sizani

Hlumelo Mbhem, a Grade 10 pupill at Sakhululeka, said he used to use the free wi-fi at the library to do his school projects.

"There were three computers that were shared by learners… I am struggling to study at home because it is noisy. For assignments and research I have to take a taxi to the main library in town after school. A taxi is R32 return," he said.

Philasande Bayana, a Grade 10 at Thubalethu, said: "My performance has been severely affected. I don’t have the money to take a taxi to the main library in town. Also my computer skills are affected because I don’t use the computer anymore."

We first contacted the municipality for comment on 3 March. We have received no response.

In August last year, we reported how the Allanridge, KwaMagxaki, Chatty and Motherwell libraries in Nelson Mandela Bay had suffered a similar fate.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeducationcrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4510 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1941 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
16.01
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.2%
Gold
1,964.16
+1.0%
Silver
25.82
+2.8%
Palladium
2,551.00
+1.1%
Platinum
1,034.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
67,690
-0.8%
All Share
74,350
-0.7%
Resource 10
83,484
+0.3%
Industrial 25
79,520
-1.8%
Financial 15
17,038
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo