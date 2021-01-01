51m ago

Thieves take byte out of wall to steal school's computers

Jan Gerber
A hole in the wall of Sapphire Secondary in Vanderbijl Park where 42 computers were stolen on Thursday night.
Supplied
  • All the computers at the Sapphire Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark were stolen.
  • The thieves apparently gained entry to the computer laboratory through a wall.
  • The computers were donated to the school in September.

In the final hours of 2020 all the computers at the Sapphire Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark were stolen.

The school received a donation from MTN and Huawei for a computer laboratory in September.

From photos of the scene, it appears that the thieves gained access to the computer laboratory by making a hole in the wall underneath a window.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, tweeted about the break-in on Friday. His spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed the break in to News24 and said that all the computers were stolen and that these were the computers that were donated in September.

Mabona said 42 computers were stolen, and the break in happened before midnight. 

When South Africa entered its first lockdown in March last year, there was a spate of schools break ins.

Between 18 March and 30 April, 962 schools across the country were burgled, vandalised and in some cases even torched.

