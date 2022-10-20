29m ago

add bookmark

Thieves who stole Prasa copper cables worth millions jailed, smelting house owner still at large

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two illegal immigrants have been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for theft and smelting of stolen Prasa copper cables.
Two illegal immigrants have been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for theft and smelting of stolen Prasa copper cables.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • A Heidelberg magistrate has sentenced two convicted copper thieves to 15 years imprisonment.
  • The men were found to have stolen and smelted Prasa copper cables and assets worth R2.6 million.
  • The owner of the house used to smelt the copper is still at large. 

The Passenger Rail Agency of South African (Prasa) hopes that a stiff sentence two copper thieves received will send a strong message to criminals targeting essential infrastructure.

In a statement on Thursday, Prasa hailed the judgment handed down by a Heidelberg magistrate in Gauteng earlier this week, which saw the sentencing of two illegal immigrants to 15 years direct imprisonment for theft and smelting of stolen Prasa copper cables and assets worth R2.6 million.

The owner of the smelting house remains under police radar as he is still at large. Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that in February 2020, the group's area security commander was alerted of the theft of overhead electrical cables in the Benoni area.

She said the team was also alerted about a smelting house in Ratanda, Heidelberg, where the stolen assets were sold and smelted.

PICS | Hawks nab alleged kingpin believed to be linked to fuel theft syndicate

"The Prasa infrastructure protection task team in the East Region swooped on the house and discovered illegal activities, including the smelting of copper cables belonging to Prasa by three male suspects," Makanda said.

She added:

Copper cables and electrical equipment worth R2.6 million were found and recovered from the house.

Makanda said no case was brought against the Prasa employee who was arrested during the incident as there was no evidence linking him to the crime following the theft of his company cellphone.

A few days after the discovery, Makanda said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the house, describing it as a "house of crime". She said the minister called for copper cable criminals to be charged with economic sabotage.

Prasa commended the excellent work done by its protection services, the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies in securing convictions.

"Though the theft of rail infrastructure is still a reality, the efficiency of the justice system in dealing with this scourge is also commendable, and we are confident that the police will find the main suspect and ensure that he is brought to book," Prasa acting group head of technical Hishaam Emeran said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3584 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 9381 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 173 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 8438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

6h ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

14h ago

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,633.17
+0.2%
Silver
18.75
+1.6%
Palladium
2,063.50
+2.9%
Platinum
914.50
+3.0%
Brent Crude
92.41
+2.6%
Top 40
59,347
+0.2%
All Share
65,794
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,377
-0.1%
Industrial 25
79,589
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,988
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

18 Oct

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22293.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo