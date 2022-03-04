25m ago

Thin green line: Four cops arrested for dagga shakedown in Cape Town

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Four Cape Town police officers have been arrested for making a man pay his way out of a dagga arrest. 
  • The cops are members of the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team, an elite unit that focuses on high priority crimes. 
  • The four are also alleged to have helped themselves to the Eerste River man's dagga at home. 

Four members of the Western Cape police's elite Tactical Response Team (TRT) were arrested for extortion, theft and defeating the ends of justice after helping themselves to the dagga and cash they found in a man's car during a stop and search in Eerste River. 

Spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut said they had made the man pay his way out of an arrest and then gone to his house in Muizenberg - popular with surfers, artists and writers - where they helped themselves to his dagga supply. 

"Instead of placing the driver under arrest, they persuaded him to take them to his residence in Muizenberg and pay for his freedom,

"At his residence, the members discovered more dagga and cash, which they confiscated and left without handing it in as exhibits," Traut said.

"The Western Cape police will not harbour criminals among our ranks, and every endeavour will be made to purge [the SA Police Service] from undesirable individuals." 

READ | 5 cops arrested for allegedly selling drugs at taxi rank in Vereeniging

The four officers were stationed in Khayelitsha, a Cape Town suburb already red-flagged for its high crime rates, with calls for police officers to be deployed there to help residents living in fear in some areas. 

TRT units are typically made up of officers who receive extra specialist training to deal with high-risk situations like hijacking and robbery. 

The man that the sergeants allegedly subjected to a shakedown wasn't letting it go and reported them to the police. 

A court judgment ruled the defence of "personal use" could be used by anyone arrested with the herb.

The police have kept what they consider personal use close to their chests, and ordinarily let people go if they are carrying small amounts, or if they spot a dagga patch whilst on other police business at a private home. 

Parliament is the process of rewriting laws relating to dagga and its personal and commercial use.

The four officers are expected to appear in the Fish Hoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.  

