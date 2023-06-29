Thin white line: Cape Town cop arrested for transporting person with cocaine

The Western Cape police's Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested a 26-year-old constable.

Police said he was transporting someone in possession of cocaine.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said corruption within the ranks of the police would not be tolerated.

A 26-year-old police constable in Cape Town was arrested on Wednesday for defeating the ends of justice after transporting a person in possession of cocaine.

The constable, who is attached to the Lentegeur police station's detective unit, was arrested by the Western Cape police's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Police say the incident took place in April this year when the constable was transporting a person from a known drug house in the area.

Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: "Police members in the vicinity wanted to search this person, but the member told these [other police] members not to as the person is with him. Upon searching this person anyway, cocaine was found in his possession, and he was arrested."

Van Wyk said, after an investigation, the docket was submitted to the NPA, and a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Wednesday.

The constable made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on the same day of his arrest.

He was released on R1 500 bail.

The case was postponed to next month for a Regional Court date.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning to all members that corruption in the ranks of the Western Cape police would not be tolerated.

"If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, you will be prosecuted," he warned.







