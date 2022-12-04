Things are 'back to normal' at Kalafong Hospital, but CEO has been removed





Following the violent protests at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital last week, the Gauteng health department has removed the facility's CEO.



In a statement, the health department said the CEO, Sello Matjila, would not be reporting to the hospital until further notice.

Instead, Lebohang Mpshe has been appointed as the acting CEO while the department addresses staff grievances.

The department will also appoint an independent investigator to probe problems at the hospital.

Last week, protesting staff members trashed the hospital and barricaded the road outside the facility.





Pretoria News reported that some staff were unhappy about not receiving performance bonuses and the criteria around it being awarded.

"While we acknowledge the right of employees to protest, we encourage them to do so within the ambit of the law and not compromise the provision of essential healthcare services to the vulnerable persons in our society. The department would like to convey our sincere apology for the inconvenience caused to the users of our facility during the strike.

"We are happy that things are back to normal, and we are expecting services to run uninterrupted as we have successfully engaged all the concerned stakeholders within the hospital," said the acting head of department, Arnold Malotana.



