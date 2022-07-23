'Things are becoming more expensive': Shoppers struggle to keep up with rising cost of living

Consumer inflation in South Africa spiked to 7.4% in June, an increase of 0.9% from May.

Many households are struggling to adjust their monthly budgets for groceries, transport, water and electricity.

Consumers say times are tough as goods and services are becoming more expensive.

"Tough times are upon us. Things are becoming more expensive. We can't afford the things anymore, and we now depend on specials."

These were the words of a Bolt e-hailing driver from Randburg in Johannesburg on the ever-increasing cost of living.

A spike in inflation has left many South African households with a cost-of-living crisis and some are now struggling to adjust their monthly budgets for groceries, transport, and water and electricity.

On Wednesday, Fin24 reported that consumer inflation had spiked to 7.4% in June, compared to 6.5% in May.

According to Fin24, the June inflation data showed that maize meal prices had increased by 5% in a single month, the prices of brown bread and macaroni climbed 3%, cooking oils and fats were 33% higher, with the price of polony going up by 19%.

The rise in food prices has caused many households to spend more on food than they had previously, and many workers believe their salaries have not kept pace with inflation.

On Thursday, News24 visited Ferndale on Republic, a shopping centre in Randburg, to get the views of shoppers on how they were meeting their basic needs.

The Bolt driver who wanted to remain anonymous said it was hard to make ends meet, given that it was his only source of income.

He said: We are trying to do the best we can with the little money we have, but that too does not go a long way. I am constantly trying to find ways to meet the increased prices of petrol, pay water and electricity, while also making sure that I put food on the table. According to the driver, he can't afford the things he used to. He said he was being forced to target shops offering promotions and specials to save money because cutting the budget was impossible.

