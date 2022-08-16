Third arrest in ‘loan shark’ abduction case as cop and co-accused on the run

A man has been arrested in connection with an Eastern Cape abduction.

The man and his two co-accused allegedly abducted a "loan shark" and her siblings and made off with R22 000 and 98 bank cards.

A police officer who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping is on the run after escaping from custody.

An Eastern Cape man who was arrested on Friday in connection with the abduction of a "loan shark" and her two siblings, has appeared in court in Cala in the Eastern Cape.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Vuyisani Topo was one of three men dressed in police uniforms who abducted someone she described as a loan shark and her siblings from their home in Ndondo Square, Cala at around 18:15 on 5 July.

They were robbed of R22 000 and 98 bank cards and were rescued on the same day.



Mgolodela was unable to provide further details about the victims.



A police officer, Constable Mfundo Ntshiba, 35, and a traditional healer, Xolile Makhosini, 37, were arrested shortly after the incident.

"Ntshiba was identified by the victim and was immediately arrested together with Makhosini. They both appeared in Cala Magistrate's Court on 7 July," Mgolodela said.

However, two weeks later, Ntshiba escaped from custody and he is yet to be rearrested.

Makhosini is out on R2 000 bail and is expected to appear in court again on 30 August.

Topo is expected to appear in court again on 22 August for a bail application.



