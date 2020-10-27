1h ago

add bookmark

Third suspect in JB Marks Municipality trust fund fraud case in court

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
JB Marks Municipality Mayor Kgotso Khumalo was arrested on Friday, together with a director at the municipality Cyril Hendry.
JB Marks Municipality Mayor Kgotso Khumalo was arrested on Friday, together with a director at the municipality Cyril Hendry.
PHOTO: Supplied by Hawks

A third accused in a trust fund fraud case made a brief appearance in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on charges of theft and fraud after he handed himself to police on Monday morning.

Mohau Shuping's appearance followed the arrest and court appearance of Kgotso Khumalo, executive mayor of the JB Marks Local Municipality in Potchefstroom, and his co-accused CJ Hendry on similar charges on Friday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Shuping was released on a warning. He has been instructed not to set foot anywhere near the municipal offices and has been prohibited from contacting any of the state witnesses. These were the same bail conditions given to Khumalo and Hendry on Friday.

It is alleged that the North-West University and the Programme for Community Development paid about R5 million into the trust account of an attorney for the use of specific projects by the municipality. The three then, allegedly, through fraudulent means, syphoned some of the funds for their personal benefit.

A provisional date of 1 December was set for all three to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court after further investigation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
TIMELINE: A history of corruption at JB Marks municipality
Hawks arrest JB Marks mayor and director for fraud and theft involving R5m
Sanco demands suspension of JB Marks mayor and municipal manager
Read more on:
north westmahikengcorruptioncourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8683 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.20
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.10)
Gold
1904.05
(+0.12)
Silver
24.47
(+0.92)
Platinum
874.50
(+0.66)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2367.00
(+1.30)
All Share
54949.30
(+0.11)
Top 40
50402.23
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10476.46
(-1.58)
Industrial 25
75360.62
(+1.21)
Resource 10
51890.89
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo