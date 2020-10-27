Third suspect in JB Marks Municipality trust fund fraud case in court

A third accused in a trust fund fraud case made a brief appearance in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on charges of theft and fraud after he handed himself to police on Monday morning.

Mohau Shuping's appearance followed the arrest and court appearance of Kgotso Khumalo, executive mayor of the JB Marks Local Municipality in Potchefstroom, and his co-accused CJ Hendry on similar charges on Friday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Shuping was released on a warning. He has been instructed not to set foot anywhere near the municipal offices and has been prohibited from contacting any of the state witnesses. These were the same bail conditions given to Khumalo and Hendry on Friday.

It is alleged that the North-West University and the Programme for Community Development paid about R5 million into the trust account of an attorney for the use of specific projects by the municipality. The three then, allegedly, through fraudulent means, syphoned some of the funds for their personal benefit.

A provisional date of 1 December was set for all three to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court after further investigation.

