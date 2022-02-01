1h ago

add bookmark

Third suspect in R103m Absa theft arrested while in court for allegedly stealing R3.4m from Capitec

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Another suspect has been arrested in a multi-million rand fraud case.
Another suspect has been arrested in a multi-million rand fraud case.
iStock
  • A third person has been arrested in connection with R103 million stolen from Absa.
  • The man was arrested in a Cape Town court while appearing in another matter relating to R3.4 million stolen from Capitec.
  • The Hawks say R74 million of the stolen R103 million was transferred into the man's account.

The Hawks have arrested a third person believed to be part of a group who stole R103 million from Absa.

Gershom Matomane was arrested on Thursday in Cape Town, and allegations are that R74 million of the money allegedly stolen by Absa' specialist engineer Xolela Masebani was transferred into his account.

Matomane, 29, is said to be related to Masebani. 

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Matomane was arrested at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where he was appearing on another matter relating to fraud.

"He faces charges of fraud and theft in Cape Town for allegedly stealing R3.4 million from Capitec. Allegations are that in 2018, when he was working as a software engineer, he stole the money from Capitec. At the time, Masebani was also working at Santam with Matomane, but is not involved in the matter."

READ | Ace Magashule's sons cleared after SIU probe into PPE tenders

Matomane appeared in court, but his matter was postponed to Thursday.

On Monday, Masebani, 31, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Athembile Mpani appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for a bail application.

It is alleged that Masebani, who worked in Sandton, stole R103 million from the bank and allegedly transferred the money into six different bank accounts over four months between September and December 2021.

Mulami said information at their disposal is that Matomane also stole the money from Capitec using the same modus operandi.

According to Mulamu, they found that Masebani had bought two properties with cash in Khayelitsha - one for R730 000 and the other for R580 000.

"We have now involved the Assets Forfeiture Unit to simultaneously investigate this with us so that whatever was bought with proceeds of of crime be forfeited to the State."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
absacapiteccape townwestern capecourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1241 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,801.98
+0.3%
Silver
22.67
+0.9%
Palladium
2,349.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,031.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,375
+0.8%
All Share
74,889
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,944
+0.3%
Industrial 25
94,781
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,415
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo