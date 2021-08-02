Third taxi operator shot dead in Eastern Cape

The chairperson of the Mqanduli Taxi Association has been shot dead.

Two gunmen killed him at his home near Coffee Bay.

His murder comes after two other taxi association officials in the region were shot dead in recent weeks.

The chairperson of the Mqanduli Taxi Association in the Eastern Cape has been shot dead in Ndungunyeni, near Coffee Bay. He is the third leader in the taxi industry to have been shot dead in the province in the past few weeks.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe, said the 65-year-old man was shot multiple times outside his home in Ndungunyeni on Saturday night.

Two people are understood to have carried out the attack.

Matola-Mvanyashe said:

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, but conflict among the taxi associations can't be ruled out.

Brigadier Vukile Ntandane, acting commissioner in the Oliver Reginald Tambo District, condemned the murder and asked anybody with information to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mcandeni, on 071 475 2334.



The information may also be shared via the police's Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or through the My SAPS app.

In July, Border Alliance Taxi Association member Sinethemba Dyani was shot dead outside an East London house while preparing to leave for the Qonce taxi rank, where he worked.

His body was found in a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi.

Also in July, Uncedo Taxi Association chairperson Diki Zamani was killed in Gqeberha.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to address the media later on Monday on whether warring Western Cape taxi associations have been able to settle a dispute over the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville.

Since the beginning of this year, 86 people have been killed in shootings over the coveted route.

