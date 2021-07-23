Third wave of infections peaks in Gauteng, but test positivity remains higher than peak of second wave

While the third wave of SARS-CoV2 infections has peaked in Gauteng, the test positivity rate remains higher than the peak of the second wave.

As of 22 July, the province still had 48 671 active cases compared to 81297 active cases the week before.

To date, Gauteng had recorded a total of 832 383 confirmed SARS-CoV2 infections.

While the third wave of SARS-CoV2 infections has peaked in Gauteng, the test positivity rate remains higher than the peak of the second wave, according to the provincial statistics.



In a short statement on Friday, the Gauteng Provincial Government said that although active cases have dropped, the risk of resurgence remains high.

As of 22 July, the province still had 48 671 active cases compared to 81 297 active cases the week before.

The province has also seen a drastic decrease in new daily infections. On 3 July, the province recorded 16 012 new cases, the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day in the Gauteng since the pandemic started.

READ | Universities to move online amid Level 4 lockdown

This figure has also been declining, and on 22 July, the province recorded 4 988 new infections.

"We are not out of the woods and must not let our guard down," the provincial government said.

"The risk of spreading the infection from person to person in the community is still very high. We should therefore avoid super spreader events which could easily lead to outbreaks and spark a resurgence."

To date, Gauteng had recorded a total of 832 383 confirmed SARS-CoV2 infections, which can cause Covid-19.

Gauteng's Covid-19 related death toll stood at 15 903 as of 22 July, while 767 809 recoveries have been recorded.

READ | World bank announces deal to fund production of 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in SA

Johannesburg continues to be the worst-hit region, recording 1 860 new cases on Thursday, just ahead of Tshwane with 1 302 new infections.

To date, Johannesburg has recorded 329 518 infections and 4 754 Covid-19 related deaths. Tshwane has recorded 228 789 infections and 4 524 Covid-19 deaths.

Ekurhuleni is the third-worst affected region, with 167 265 infections and 3 823 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the province's weekly Covid-19 update, despite the decrease in active cases, the healthcare system is still experiencing pressure in bed availability in public and private hospitals.

As of 22 July, a total of 8 360 people are currently hospitalised because of Covid-19. There are 3 332 patients in government hospitals and 5 028 patients in private hospitals.