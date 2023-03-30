21m ago

Share

Thirsty Yeoville residents rush to collect water from overflowing local reservoir

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents of Yeoville flocked to their local reservoir to fetch water.
  • They had been experiencing constant water shortages.
  • Residents said water from the reservoir was flowing onto the streets.

Residents of Yeoville and surrounding areas are pleading with Johannesburg Water to end what they term water-shedding.

On Thursday, residents, carrying buckets and containers, rushed to the local reservoir, attracted by water gushing out of it.

Some drank the water right there.

A taxi driver, Kabelo Dube, could not recall the last time he had water coming from his tap, uninterrupted.

"We battle to bathe, cook and wash. Water is scarce. We live like people in far-flung rural areas who wake up early to fetch water. I was shocked this morning when I saw water coming out of the reservoir and quickly collected some.

"We have been lied to for a long time. We have been told that the reservoir was empty because of load shedding, whereas it was full. What happened this morning has left us with many questions.

"Maybe our municipality is deliberately depriving us of water. Maybe they are punishing us for something, we don't know," said Dube.

READ | 'Water is a right, not a luxury': Joburg residents suffering outages take fight to the City

Dube and his colleagues claimed the water came from the overflowing reservoir around 02:00.

Dube asked:

We stood there shocked at what we were seeing. Water came out and ran across many streets and main roads. Some flowed to Doornfontein. A Joburg Water employee later told us that the reservoir was overflowing. Someone must account for all the lies we have been told. Why did they lie to us all along?

Olwethu Noqanda and Siyanda Sibiya joined the locals who rushed to the reservoir.

The two claimed they started experiencing water issues in their homes on Tuesday.

"We have been living without water. It would come in the early hours. We are getting used to storing water in our homes for household needs. Yesterday afternoon, our taps went dry. We were surprised to find out that there would be water in the reservoir.

"We were woken by water gushing out of the reservoir. We waited until it was safe to come. We don't know why we don't have water. Someone must come and explain why we don't have water and yet our reservoir is full," said Noqanda.

Yeoville water
Residents of Yeoville fetching water from a local reservoir.

Sibiya said they were going to boil the water before consumption.

"We don't know if it is clean. No one has told us that it is ready for consumption. I don't want to get sick. I once fell ill after consuming water from a stream in KwaZulu-Natal. I don't want that to repeat itself. We live like we are in the rural areas," said Sibiya.

READ | Joburg's fluctuating water supply: Here's what you need to know

In a statement released by Joburg Water, the entity claimed operations had resumed at Johannesburg Water's Yeoville reservoir after challenges that resulted in the pump station flooding. 

"The pump station is operational, but not at full capacity. Consequently, certain areas in the Yeoville tower zone have had no water to intermittent water supply, including Yeoville, Berea, Bertrams, Bezuidenhout Valley, Parktown, Westcliff, and parts of Linksfield. 

"The entity's technical teams worked around the clock to solve the issue. They have since managed to drain water from the pump station, and one pump is now operating.

"Although the water supply has been restored, we ask residents to be patient. It usually takes a few hours for the system to recover and fully restore the water supply to households. Roaming water tankers are still on-site providing water to residents in the supply zone who are not yet receiving water or have low pressure," said Joburg Water.

Yeoville water
A man walking away after fetching water from a local reservoir.

Meanwhile, the entity earlier claimed its systems were back to normal operations. 

Crown Gardens is stable, and the reservoir is fully opened. 

"Water has been restored in those areas, although some streets are still struggling in Robertsham, where technicians were flushing the system to ensure no air is trapped. The rest of the sites have been stable for the fourth day. The Commando system, which has struggled the most in the last week, is also now sound. 

"Residents have water, and technical teams are focusing on increasing capacity into those reservoirs," said Joburg Water. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yeovillegautengservice deliverywater
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 409 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 5564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Have you seen this man? R100k cash reward for info on escaped convict Thabo Bester

42m ago

LISTEN | Have you seen this man? R100k cash reward for info on escaped convict Thabo Bester
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
22.07
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
985.62
+1.8%
Palladium
1,470.98
+1.6%
Gold
1,980.26
+0.8%
Silver
23.83
+2.1%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
71,089
+0.3%
All Share
76,705
+0.3%
Resource 10
67,517
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,222
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,634
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

3h ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

8h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

8h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

8h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo