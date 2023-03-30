Thirsty Yeoville residents rush to collect water from overflowing local reservoir

Residents of Yeoville flocked to their local reservoir to fetch water.

They had been experiencing constant water shortages.

Residents said water from the reservoir was flowing onto the streets.

Residents of Yeoville and surrounding areas are pleading with Johannesburg Water to end what they term water-shedding.



On Thursday, residents, carrying buckets and containers, rushed to the local reservoir, attracted by water gushing out of it.

Some drank the water right there.



A taxi driver, Kabelo Dube, could not recall the last time he had water coming from his tap, uninterrupted.

"We battle to bathe, cook and wash. Water is scarce. We live like people in far-flung rural areas who wake up early to fetch water. I was shocked this morning when I saw water coming out of the reservoir and quickly collected some.

"We have been lied to for a long time. We have been told that the reservoir was empty because of load shedding, whereas it was full. What happened this morning has left us with many questions.

"Maybe our municipality is deliberately depriving us of water. Maybe they are punishing us for something, we don't know," said Dube.

READ | 'Water is a right, not a luxury': Joburg residents suffering outages take fight to the City

Dube and his colleagues claimed the water came from the overflowing reservoir around 02:00.

Dube asked:

We stood there shocked at what we were seeing. Water came out and ran across many streets and main roads. Some flowed to Doornfontein. A Joburg Water employee later told us that the reservoir was overflowing. Someone must account for all the lies we have been told. Why did they lie to us all along?

Olwethu Noqanda and Siyanda Sibiya joined the locals who rushed to the reservoir.

The two claimed they started experiencing water issues in their homes on Tuesday.

"We have been living without water. It would come in the early hours. We are getting used to storing water in our homes for household needs. Yesterday afternoon, our taps went dry. We were surprised to find out that there would be water in the reservoir.

"We were woken by water gushing out of the reservoir. We waited until it was safe to come. We don't know why we don't have water. Someone must come and explain why we don't have water and yet our reservoir is full," said Noqanda.

Ditiro Selepe

Sibiya said they were going to boil the water before consumption.

"We don't know if it is clean. No one has told us that it is ready for consumption. I don't want to get sick. I once fell ill after consuming water from a stream in KwaZulu-Natal. I don't want that to repeat itself. We live like we are in the rural areas," said Sibiya.

READ | Joburg's fluctuating water supply: Here's what you need to know

In a statement released by Joburg Water, the entity claimed operations had resumed at Johannesburg Water's Yeoville reservoir after challenges that resulted in the pump station flooding.



"The pump station is operational, but not at full capacity. Consequently, certain areas in the Yeoville tower zone have had no water to intermittent water supply, including Yeoville, Berea, Bertrams, Bezuidenhout Valley, Parktown, Westcliff, and parts of Linksfield.

"The entity's technical teams worked around the clock to solve the issue. They have since managed to drain water from the pump station, and one pump is now operating.

"Although the water supply has been restored, we ask residents to be patient. It usually takes a few hours for the system to recover and fully restore the water supply to households. Roaming water tankers are still on-site providing water to residents in the supply zone who are not yet receiving water or have low pressure," said Joburg Water.

Ditiro Selepe

Meanwhile, the entity earlier claimed its systems were back to normal operations.

Crown Gardens is stable, and the reservoir is fully opened.

"Water has been restored in those areas, although some streets are still struggling in Robertsham, where technicians were flushing the system to ensure no air is trapped. The rest of the sites have been stable for the fourth day. The Commando system, which has struggled the most in the last week, is also now sound.

"Residents have water, and technical teams are focusing on increasing capacity into those reservoirs," said Joburg Water.



