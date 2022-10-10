6m ago

'This is a big responsibility' - Dada Morero says, as Joburg mayoral committee members sworn in

Alex Patrick
City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero (centre, blue suit) is surrounded by members of his mayoral committee on 10 October 2022.
  • The members of the City of Johannesburg's mayoral committee were sworn in on Monday morning.
  • Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero welcomed them while addressing the council.
  • Shortly after being sworn in, the mayoral committee members were off to Eldorado Park, where several people were killed in gang violence.

"Congratulations, you look beautiful."

New City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero took a brief moment during his speech to the council on Monday morning to welcome the members of his mayoral committee moments after they were sworn in.

The mayoral committee members didn't have long to bask in the glory of their political moment as they soon made their way to Eldorado Park for their first official visit.

The area has seen increased violence in recent months, and residents have called on the City and authorities to do more to bring stability to Eldorado Park.

Residents have camped at Eldorado Park police station after begging for the police to intervene in gang-related violence, which has seen several people shot dead.

Speaking in the council chamber, Morero stood on the podium, fist in the air, as he loudly proclaimed, "Amandla".

The crowd responded with "Awethu".

The mayor said:

This means power to the people. It is not a political statement.

"Congratulations, you look beautiful. You must keep looking like that even in your overalls – you must still look beautiful.

"It has dawned on us that this is a big responsibility. This responsibility is not easy to comprehend because the journey the local government has undergone has been a long and complex period.

"Society needs leadership that understands where we come from and where we are going. Our task is to create a non-racial democratic society. We're in a revolution, and it cannot be held like there is no battle to fight.

"The enemy is not the other political parties but poverty, unemployment and inequality," he added, taking a more stately approach after weeks of acrimonious battles for power in the City.

The members of the mayoral committee are:

  • Finance - Margaret Arnolds (African Independent Congress)
  • Group Corporate and Shared Services - Loyiso Masuku (ANC)
  • Transport - Ashley Sauls (Patriotic Alliance)
  • Development Planning - Thapelo Amad (Al Jama-ah)
  • Housing - Anthea Natasha Leitch (Patriotic Alliance)
  • Economic Development - Nomoya Mnisi (ANC)
  • Health and Social Development - Eunice Mgcina (ANC)
  • Community Development - Lubabalo Magwentshu (African Transformation Movement)
  • Environment, Infrastructure and Service Delivery - Mpho Sesedinyane (ANC)
  • Public Safety - Jack Sekwaila (ANC)

Morero became Johannesburg mayor about 10 days ago after his predecessor Mpho Phalatse from the DA was ousted in a vote of no confidence.

