This is Cape Town’s best-run train

As Metrorail's service in Cape Town has deteriorated, one train has consistently run on time and safely for over 60 years: the Mini Blue Train in Mouille Point.

On Wednesday, about 30 protesters from activist groups #UniteBehind held a protest at the train to highlight the breakdown of commuter rail.

To date, there have been no major reports of corruption, theft or arson at the Mini Blue Train.

At R35, the five-minute train ride is a little expensive - perhaps because there's no government subsidy - and the circular track leaves you where you started, but that's still a better deal than what most Metrorail commuters experience.

Also, the train fits perfectly onto the tracks.



Zuki Vuka of #UniteBehind told the protesters: "The only train that is working is the one behind you."

She said although it might not be as affordable, it was "functional".

Protesters wore masks of different politicians, including Fikile Mbalula and Dikeledi Magadzi. #UniteBehind is calling on these MPs to be removed.

Gabriel Klaasen of the African Climate Alliance said climate justice was linked to transportation.

"Public transport plays a massive role in protecting our climate," added Klaasen.

He said with trains being down, many people were turning to cars and e-hailing services which effected the environment adversely.

Wearing a Mbalula mask, activist Zackie Achmat signed a giant certificate of achievement. It stated: "This certificate is presented to The Blue Train Park. The Only Working Train in South Africa."